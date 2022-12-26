Indian-American MIT scholar, who ‘invented email’, applies for Twitter CEO post

IANS

New Delhi, December 26

Indian-American VA Shiva Ayyadurai, who “invented email” when he was just 14, has expressed interest in taking up the position of Twitter CEO after Elon Musk said that he wishes to step down from the post.

Mumbai-born Ayyadurai, 59, who holds four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including a PhD in biological engineering, took to his twitter to apply for the position.

Ayyadurai's tweet gained attention, with many users coming up with responses ranging from encouraging to sarcastic.

"I've observed that degrees is one of the last thing @elonmusk looks at when hiring (sic). (Though you're education creds are indeed formidable.)," Greg Autry, a Twitter user wrote in response to Ayyadurai's Tweet.

"Best of luck to you. I'd expect your application to be rejected because you mention your education," another Twitter user wrote in response.

Ayyadurai created a computer programme in 1978, which he called "email".

It replicated all the functions of the interoffice mail system: Inbox, Outbox, Folders, Memo, Attachments, Address Book, etc.

The US government awarded him the first Copyright for Email in 1982, thus recognising him officially as the inventor of email.

Before Ayyadurai, YouTuber MrBeast expressed his interest in taking on one of the most vexing jobs in today's world, IANS reported earlier.

Earlier this week, a report said that Musk is actively searching for a new Twitter CEO after losing his own poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO or not.

His poll revealed that a whopping 57.5 per cent of people wanted him to quit as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform.

Thereafter, the billionaire said he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer when he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job".

