 Indian-American national security expert with roots in Kashmir running for US Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-American national security expert with roots in Kashmir running for US Congress

Indian-American national security expert with roots in Kashmir running for US Congress

Krystle Kaul, if elected, would be only the second Indian-American woman to be elected to House of Representatives after Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

Indian-American national security expert with roots in Kashmir running for US Congress

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Washington, December 6

Krystle Kaul, an Indian-origin foreign policy and national security expert with roots in Kashmir, has announced that she will run for the US House of Representatives from a Congressional district in Virginia with a focus on core issues like public safety, education and healthcare.

Kaul, if elected in 2024, would be only the second Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives after Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

Pramila Jayapal’s sister Susheela Jayapal has also thrown her hat in the race to the Congress from the third Congressional District of Oregon.

Both Kaul and Susheela Jayapal, from the Democratic Party, will have to win the party’s primary next year to bag the party’s nomination for the November 2024 general elections.

Fluent in eight languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Dari, Urdu and Arabic, Kaul, the first Kashmiri-origin person to ever run for Congress, said her decision to run for the 10th Congressional District of Virginia came after Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton who has represented the constituency since 2019 announced her decision not to seek re-election.

Kaul has spent her professional life in the national security establishment from the Pentagon to think tanks and the defence industry.

She said education, healthcare and public Safety are the “three core issues” she would focus on in her campaign.

The 10th Congressional District of Virginia encompasses parts of Virginia that have one of the highest concentrations of Indian Americans and South Asians in the state, like Loudoun County, Fairfax County and Prince Williams County.

Elaborating on her promises to the electorate, she said: “The first foremost being is education...The second one is improving our healthcare system here.

“We have a lot of small business owners and just making healthcare more affordable and more accessible. So from prescription drugs to seeing specialists, that is something that is a concern. And the third is public safety, making sure we have safe neighbourhoods, safe schools, safe communities,” Kaul, who is in her late thirties, told PTI in a recent interview.

Kaul said when it comes to national security, she would take a very strong stance on counter-terrorism.

As a child, at her home in Long Island, where she grew up, she very often heard stories about the conflict in Kashmir from her father.

“..that was when my father was sharing accounts of the tension in Kashmir. I was very interested in learning more about Kashmir. I made it a point to focus my studies on understanding the conflict there...,” she said.

“I had a desire to eventually run for Congress. But obviously, it’s a path. It’s a journey to get there. So I first devoted my studies, my first three degrees, to understanding diplomacy, negotiation, political science, and all the theory that you need to understand,” she said.

“So, I have fallen in the footsteps of (Congresswoman) Abigail Spanberger (a former CIA officer). There are about nine democrats who have entered Congress with prior service in the Department of Defence... several of whom I know personally as well,” she said.

Kaul, who has travelled to more than 70 countries, was born and raised in Long Island, New York.

Her father, who is from Safapora in Kashmir, came to the US at the age of 26. Her mother, a Punjabi from Delhi, migrated at the age of seven.

“My father has worked in the insurance business and my mother has done work in real estate,” she said.

After Long Island in New York, Kaul spent a few years in Wayne, New Jersey where she attended Vidyapith as a kid and she studied Sanskrit Vedic heritage, Hindi, mythology, the religion.

She shifted to Washington DC when she was 17 for a college education.

She graduated with a B A from American University, MAs from Brown University and Johns Hopkins University (SAIS), and has a PhD in Political Science in progress at Brown University.

A national leader in the defence and intelligence community, she served as a Director (GS-15) of the Defence Threat Reduction Agency at the Department of Defence, the Director of Strategic Communications of the US Air Force and NATO for General Dynamics Information Technology, and as an Intelligence Political-Military Expert at US Central Command.

“The majority of my career has been with the Department of Defence. I worked for a number of large defence contractors and consulting firms, including Deloitte, General Dynamics, Lidos, and Booz Allen Hamilton,” she said.

The announcement that she is running for Congress has created a buzz in the Indian-American community.

“Very positive. I have a great deal of support from several organisations that back Indian-American candidates, that back South Asian American candidates across the country,” she said, describing it as an outpouring of support.

#Congress #Kashmir #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

2
India

Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena leader Gogamedi's murder

3
India

'Sachin Pilot's movements, phone were being tracked and monitored', claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot's OSD

4
India

ISRO moves Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to orbit around Earth in unique experiment

5
Diaspora

UK police renew appeal over hate crime attack against British Sikh

6
India Explainer

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

7
India

Bodies of 13 suspected PLA cadres brought to Imphal for legal procedures, final rites

8
India

Pakistan woman Javeria Khanum arrives in India to marry Kolkata resident

9
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

10
India

Centre orders probe in ‘cash for kidney’ racket; Apollo denies allegations

Don't Miss

View All
Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Top News

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...

Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP

Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP

DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...

Anurag Thakur questions silence of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark

Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP's controversial remarks

The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Pol...


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head Gurinder Dhillon in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

National Capital’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Delhi Metro to introduce audio ads in pilot project

12 students taken ill after drinking water

12 students taken ill after drinking water

2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

One killed, 2 hurt in tanker-truck collision

Man arrested with 67 grams of heroin

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

Unwashed blankets, bedsheets cry for attention at night shelters

Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 5L

Man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala