 Indian-American physician-author Siddhartha Mukherjee on UK non-fiction prize longlist : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-American physician-author Siddhartha Mukherjee on UK non-fiction prize longlist

Indian-American physician-author Siddhartha Mukherjee on UK non-fiction prize longlist

The New York-based cancer physician and researcher will go up against 12 other authors from around the world

Indian-American physician-author Siddhartha Mukherjee on UK non-fiction prize longlist

Indian-American physician-author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee. Photo: X/DrSidMukherjee



PTI

London, September 6

Indian-American physician-author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee’s ‘The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human’ has been longlisted for the prestigious Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction here on Wednesday.

The New York-based cancer physician and researcher, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University, will go up against 12 other authors from around the world for the annual GBP 50,000 prize, which aims to recognise and reward the best of non-fiction and is open to authors of any nationality.

Mukherjee’s longlisted work has been described as at once panoramic and intimate and the author’s “most spectacular book yet”.

“The cell is the foundational unit of life. Its discovery reshaped our understanding of our bodies and brains as never before,” note the judges with reference to the 53-year-old’s latest work.

“This revolutionised medical practice in the past and, centuries on, holds ever-greater clinical promise for the future. Mukherjee provides the definitive account of this remarkable cellular story, authoritative yet at the same time personal. He has that rarest of scientific gifts – the ability to pull back the magical curtain of complexities to reveal, like cells themselves, the foundations of life,” they said.

The longlist of 13 books was chosen by this year’s judging panel, which includes the Literary Editor of ‘The Financial Times' Frederick Studemann, who is also chair of the panel, along with award-winning author Andrea Wulf, theatre critic for ‘The Guardian' Arifa Akbar, writer and historian Ruth Scurr, journalist and critic Tanjil Rashid, and Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Arts Andrew Haldane.

“Given the wealth of options on offer, getting to a longlist was never going to be easy. And indeed, our judging discussions were intense and rigorous - and also enjoyable and highly stimulating,” said Studemann.

“I'm delighted that the resulting longlist spans a wide range of subjects and genres - from history and science to technology and geopolitics along with a flash of swashbuckling adventure. The books on the longlist share an ability to communicate lucidly and engage with readers in an intelligent and relevant way,” he said.

The prize covers all non-fiction in the areas of current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts. As part of the celebrations marking the prize's 25th anniversary, it has been announced that as well as the winning author receiving GBP 50,000, the other shortlisted authors will receive GBP 5,000 (up from GBP 1,000), bringing the total prize value up to GBP 75,000.

The announcement of the six books shortlisted for this year's prize will take place on October 8 in a live event at England's annual Cheltenham Literature Festival, and the winner will be awarded on November 16 at a ceremony at the Science Museum in London.

#Cancer #England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

2
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

4
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

5
Punjab

PACL scam: Vigilance bureau arrests former director Dharmendra Sandhu

6
Punjab

Punjab withdraws notification for holding Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections

7
Punjab

Punjab tender ‘scam’: ED seizes Rs 2.12-crore worth gold bullion, jewellery

8
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

9
Punjab

Will AAP, Congress tie up in Punjab? No clarity yet

10
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur

The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Minister Anmol Gagan Maan

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

There would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congr...

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

The brothers had plunged into the Beas river following alleg...

Supreme Court sets aside Ladakh Administration notification for Sept 10 local body polls in Kargil region

Supreme Court sets aside Ladakh Administration notification for September 10 local body polls in Kargil region

A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath directs the Ladakh Admini...

Russia ‘committed’ to making Delhi G20 summit a success but Ukraine logjam to persist

Russia 'committed' to making Delhi G-20 summit a success but Ukraine logjam to persist

Moscow to caution against hasty transition to green energy, ...


Cities

View All

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Lawyers protest over tehsildar's 'misconduct'

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

Chandigarh: AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Sanawar Montessori School celebrates Janmashtami with fervour

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest for 'Bandi Singhs' release: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

Shimla-Delhi flights restored: Tourism Director

14-year-old dies of rabies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Delhi court reserves order on closure report on minor wrestler’s complaint against Brij Bhushan

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Double suicide in Jalandhar: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Police cane-charge protesters outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured