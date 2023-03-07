Indian-American pleads guilty in $20 million fraud scheme

New York, March 7

A 38-year-old Indian-American has pleaded guilty to charges related to almost $20 million in fraud that he perpetrated while on federal pre-trial release for another crime.

Nikesh Ajay Patel of Florida was charged with 13 counts, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money-laundering, and eight counts of money-laundering.

He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for each count of conspiracy and wire fraud, and up to 20 years' imprisonment for each money-laundering count, according to a Department of Justice release.

His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, Attorney Roger B Handberg announced on Monday.

According to court documents, Patel, who was charged in 2014 by the US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Illinois for a $179 million fraud scheme, was arrested and released on bond.

For the next several years, Patel claimed that he was cooperating with authorities and using his business skills to get funds to repay some of what he owed.

In fact, Patel had devised a new scheme that netted him almost $20 million. IANS