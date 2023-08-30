Indian-American presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy pitches for stronger US-India relationship

PTI

Washington, August 30

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has called for stronger relationships with India, South Korea and Japan to reduce US' economic dependence on China and Taiwan.

Ramaswamy, 38, whose poll numbers have surged following the maiden Republican presidential primary debate last week, spelt out his plans and foreign policy views on Tuesday.

He attacked another Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who had slammed him for his inexperience on foreign policy issues.

“We will enter a stronger partnership with India that involves an Indian commitment to close the Malacca Strait in the event of a near-term conflict with Taiwan, and enter stronger partnerships with other allies, including South Korea and Japan, to reduce our economic dependence on China and Taiwan,” Ramaswamy said.

The entrepreneur-turned-politician Ramaswamy said he favours strategic clarity and advocated that the US must defend Taiwan vigorously until America achieves semiconductor independence, then resume the posture of strategic ambiguity when the stakes are lower for the US.

"The American way of life depends on leading-edge semiconductors manufactured in Taiwan, and we can't risk China gaining near-total leverage over the entire US economy," he said.

