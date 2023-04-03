 Indian-American prof receives Young Urologist of the Year award : The Tribune India

Indian-American prof receives Young Urologist of the Year award

Dr Nitya Abraham has mentored countless students, residents, fellows and junior faculty both at her institution and others in the New York region

Dr Nitya Abraham, Indian-American Associate Professor at New York-based Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Photo Credit: Twitter/@NityaAbraham



IANS

New York, April 3

An Indian-American Associate Professor at New York-based Albert Einstein College of Medicine has been honored with the Young Urologist Award in recognition of her efforts and commitment to advance the development of fellow young urologists.

Dr Nitya Abraham, Program Director for the Montefiore Urology residency program, has mentored countless students, residents, fellows and junior faculty both at her institution and others in the New York region.

"I'm grateful to my mentors over the years, my chair at Montefiore Medical Center, and of course, my parents and supportive husband, for molding and equipping me to win this award," Abraham said in a statement.

"At a time when rates of physician burnout are increasing, it is wonderful that the American Urological Association and its leaders are recognising the hard work of many young urologists across the country," she added.

According to the American Urological Association (AUA), a 'young' urologist is defined as someone (who has completed training) who has been in practice for 10 years or less.

Abraham is also the Chair of the Executive Curriculum Committee for Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and has served the AUA as an Oral Board Review Course faculty member. She is a member of the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine, and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) Young Urologists Committee and social media committee.

The awards committee described Abraham as a prolific researcher with a clinical research focus on the impact of social determinants of health on pelvic floor health.

She has received funding from the US Department of Defence for urinary diagnostic markers of interstitial cystitis, and is also a co-author of the AUA White Paper on Rationale and Strategies for Reducing Urologic Post-Operative Opioid Prescribing, a statement released by AUA said. A graduate of University of Connecticut, Abraham completed Medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center and the Urology residency at the same place.

She did a fellowship in Female Urology at Cleveland Clinic, following which she joined the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. She is the daughter of Dr Thomas Abraham, Chairman of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) International, and retired internist/geriatrician Dr Susy Abraham.

Along with Abraham, Rena Malik, MD from Mid-Atlantic Section at the University of Maryland; Jesse D. Sammon, DO from New England Section at Maine Medical Partners Urology; Sarah Vij, MD from North Central Section at Cleveland Clinic; Alexander J. Ernest from MD, Society of Government Service Urologists at Brooke Army Medical Center, etc., also received the award.

Established in 2012-2013, AUA's Young Urologist of the Year Award is presented annually to select early-career members in recognition of their efforts and commitment to advancing the development of fellow young urologists. The following members were selected by their colleagues who serve on the Young Urologists Committee and endorsed by their respective Section/Society to receive this special honor for 2023.

