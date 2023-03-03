 Indian-American Sonya Christian named as first woman chancellor of California Community College : The Tribune India

Indian-American Sonya Christian named as first woman chancellor of California Community College

The California Community Colleges is the largest system of higher education in the US

Indian-American Sonya Christian named as first woman chancellor of California Community College

Dr Sonya Christian has become the first person of South Asian heritage to be appointed as the permanent chancellor of California community colleges. Photo Credit: Twitter/@sonyachristian



PTI

New York, March 3

Dr Sonya Christian, a distinguished academic leader, has become the first person of South Asian heritage to be appointed as the permanent chancellor of California community colleges which is the largest and most diverse system of public higher education in the US.

The California Community Colleges is the largest system of higher education in the nation, composed of 73 districts and 116 colleges.

Christian, who is the 11th permanent chancellor of the college system was unanimously selected by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors on February 23, an official release said.

She received her B.SC degree from the University of Kerala.

For more than 30 years, Christian has actively engaged in policies and practices related to state and national completion, quality and equity agendas, it said.

In July 2021, Christian was named the sixth chancellor of the Kern Community College District, where she implemented a call to action with a focus on advancing student success and closing achievement and equity gaps, the release said.

“On behalf of the 1.8 million students of the California Community Colleges, our faculty, staff and the Board of Governors, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sonya Christian as the newest chancellor,” said Board of Governor's President Amy M Costa.

“Dr. Christian is one of our nation's most dynamic college leaders, with a demonstrated record of collaboration and results in the Central Valley,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I am honoured to be selected to lead the most important system of higher education in the country and grateful to the Board of Governors for their confidence,” Christian said.

“We continue to face many challenges, but I truly believe our greatest challenges enable us to do our greatest work. We are called to design the most vibrant, resilient, and effective learning environment ever. We are called to do this work at scale, not eventually, but now. And we will work with a shared vision that keeps students first," she said.

Christian started her career in higher education as a mathematics faculty and later as division chair, then dean of science, engineering, allied health and mathematics at Bakersfield College, California.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

2
Nation

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

3
Punjab

Punjab announces 2.25 pc exemption in stamp duty on property registration till March 31

4
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

5
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

6
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

7
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

8
Nation

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

9
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

10
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

CBI had arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year

8 killed as private bus collides with trailer in Ambala

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges in Chandigarh

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents at Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi University to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers