 Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death : The Tribune India

Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death

Srinivasrao Alaparthi files a lawsuit against the boat captain, his first mate and the resort, alleging negligence and wrongful death

Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death

Photo for representation



IANS

New York, June 10

An Indian-American is suing a waterfront resort and a boat captain for alleged negligence that led to the death of his wife and left his son and nephew severely injured while parasailing last year in Florida.

Srinivasrao Alaparthi filed a 68-page lawsuit in Monroe County circuit court this week against the boat captain, his first mate and the resort, Captain Pip's Marina & Hideaway, alleging negligence and wrongful death, the Washington Post reported.

He had filed a lawsuit last year against the parasailing company, Lighthouse Parasailing, which operated out of Captain Pip's Marina.

On May 30, 2022, Alaparthi, his wife Supraja, 33, their son, 10, and nephew, 9, went parasailing while vacationing in the Florida Keys when the weather turned bad.

Minutes later, boat's captain Daniel Couch cut the towline connecting the parasail to the boat, sending Supraja and children floating in the air before they crashed into a concrete bridge.

Alaparthi, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, told reporters on Thursday that it was a "terrifying experience", The Post reported.

He alleges in his lawsuit that the boat's crew failed to check the weather forecast, which would have shown an incoming storm and did not radio the US Coast Guard for help as the independent chute dragged Supraja to her death.

In addition, the crew did not provide enough safety equipment, including life jackets on board, and did not properly bring the parasail down after losing control.

"I can't help but think that if the people we trusted from the parasailing company and Captain Pip's Marina had done their job, my wife would still be with us today," The Post quoted Alaparthi as saying.

"We trusted these companies, but they let us down in the worst possible way." In September last year, Couch was charged with manslaughter and multiple boating violations. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to media reports, he believed that cutting the towline would allow them to drift into the water, where he could save them.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigation said Couch lost control of the parasail with some 150 feet of line still extended and "immediately" cut the tow line with a pocket knife.

Due to this, the three passengers plunged from "an unknown height", according to the affidavit.

Untethered from the boat and propelled by the wind, the parasail itself stayed aloft and soared south, dragging its three occupants in and out of the water for two miles, The Post said, quoting the affidavit.

Alaparthi told reporters that the children are still healing physically while "working through the emotional trauma". 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

3
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

7
Health

Safe diabetes pill, metformin, reduces long Covid risk by 40 per cent, finds study

8
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

9
Punjab

Punjab govt to provide 2.77 lakh jobs in private sector to state youth: CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Punjab

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

Don't Miss

View All
60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Top News

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify further

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours

Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...

Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender

Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender

He is one of the nine accused in a Prevention of Money Laund...

Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death

Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death

Srinivasrao Alaparthi files a lawsuit against the boat capta...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Woman gets life in dowry death case

5 of gang arrested for snatching, theft

Gang of thieves busted, one held

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Covid warrior’s kin gets Rs 50L compensation

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk