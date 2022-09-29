 Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US : The Tribune India

Photo for representation. iStock

PTI

New York, September 29

An Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person has been stabbed several times in an attack in the US by a career criminal with more than 100 arrests on his rap sheet, according to a media report.

Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New York, on Tuesday by the ex-con described by police as a “super perp”, The New York Post reported.

The Uber Eats delivery man told The Post on Tuesday that the man stabbed him on the Lower East Side without saying a word—and bystanders did nothing.

“Nobody helped,” Patel told The Post.

“He killed me here, here, here and here,” Patel said, referring to the career-criminal suspect and pointing to his wounds.

“He asked nothing. Not, ‘I need money’. Nothing,” the report added.

“Maybe they need money or something for my bike,” he said. “But the guy asked me nothing.”

Patel said he saw three people near him during the 3am attack who did nothing to help—leaving him to call 911 himself, the report added.

He speculated that the people might have been drunk.

“Maybe three people near me? They drink for alcohol. And the one lady, the bus, they were right there … (I) see the people, but nobody helped.”

“All the time police there,” he added. “But this time, no police.”

Patel, 36, the married father of a 6-year-old son who lives in Queens, was on Allen Street near Rivington Street when deranged suspect Sean Cooper—who has 103 previous busts under his belt—grabbed his e-bike, the man and cops were quoted as saying by the report.

Patel clung to the bike and was stabbed multiple times, with the attacker then fleeing.

The delivery man was treated at Bellevue Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops later arrested Cooper, a 47-year-old career criminal with more than 100 arrests on his rap sheet, and charged him with assault in the brutal attack.

Patel said he was “surprised” by the attack, and recalled feeling pain.

Law-enforcement sources said Cooper, whose nickname is ‘Big Coop’, is so well-known to police that he's earned the moniker of “super perp”, the report said.

Copper was most recently arrested on September 18 on grand larceny and five petit-larceny charges, police said.

He was ordered held on USD10,000 bail at his Tuesday night arraignment, with the judge citing, in part, his open warrants and past felony convictions. 

