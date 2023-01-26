Indian-Americans charged with fraud, conspiracy in US

PTI

Washington, January 26

Twelve people, including nine Indian-Americans and Indian nationals, were charged in the US state of Pennsylvania for allegedly engaging in a multi-faceted racketeering conspiracy through a multi-state network of dental practices and related dental businesses.

According to court documents, the 12 individuals operated and participated in a series of dental practices and related companies (the Savani Group) that engaged in visa fraud, health care fraud, wire fraud involving federal tax evasion, and money-laundering.

Six of them have been charged with being part of a racketeer-influenced corrupt organisation (RICO) conspiracy based on their roles in the Savani Group, and another three charged with obstruction of justice, according to the US Department of Justice press release issued on Wednesday.

Bhaskar Savani, 57, and Niranjan Savani, 51, from Pennsylvania and both licensed dentists, owned and controlled the Savani Group dental practices.

Arun Savani, 55, owned and managed the Savani Group companies and was responsible for the Savani Group's financial affairs, the press release said.

The three brothers – Bhaskar, Niranjan, and Arun – allegedly conspired to recruit foreign workers for US work visas while concealing the workers' true job titles and responsibilities.

The three made their initial court appearances on January 20.

Sunil Philip, 57, was an outside accountant for the Savani Group and personal accountant of Bhaskar, Arun and Niranjan.

Philip, along with Bhaskar, Arun and Niranjan, allegedly engaged in a wire fraud scheme to evade federal taxes, federal prosecutors charged, it said.

Amen Dhyllon, 44, was a licensed dentist for the Savani Group. Aleksandra Radomiak, 45, was an employee and dental practice manager of the Savani Group.