Indian-Americans launch new video platform to screen movies, hold mega shows

PTI

Washington, April 28

A group of Indian-American entrepreneurs has launched an online platform which transcends the borders of regular video-conference towards screening of online movies to hosting political rallies, town halls and concerts simultaneously which can be accessed by up to 30,000 people at the same time.

Christened ‘We Must Meet’ by a group of Indian-American entrepreneurs from diverse professions, ranging from investors, real estate, doctors, educationists and young fashion designers, the proponents of the new platform say the technology has been entirely developed in the United States.

“‘We Must Meet’ technology is community-based. It will change the way people will host business meetings, fund raising political rallies, town halls, concerts, screen online movies, impart education and conduct medical research,” New York-based founder and creator of We Must Meet, Al Mason, said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘We Must Meet’ is the first video-conference platform to have features to screen Bollywood and Hollywood films online. It acts as an over-the-top (OTT) platform - as an online theatre where filmmakers can screen their own cinematic content,” said founder Manju Mason.

“Today the majority of top Bollywood and Hollywood filmmakers are making content for the OTT- exclusively for online screening. India's OTT market is the fastest growing and has potential to become the largest in the world,” said Rahil Manji, the technical advisor for the tech project.

‘We Must Meet’ is powered and managed by a technology company, Iotum.

Indian-American Raj Bhayani, a renowned medical professional and surgeon having held various leadership positions in the health care and leading hospitals in New York said, ‘We Must Meet’ makes health care easy and secure and manageable for providers equipped with state-of-the-art features.

“Medical students get full access to selected real-time surgery without having to be in the operating room, connecting them to seminars, meetings, and classes across the country or on another continent,” he said.

The company announced that ‘We Must Meet’ is soon going to launch theme parks, boutique hotels, resorts and restaurants under the same brand.