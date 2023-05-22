Indian-Americans to welcome PM Modi with unity march in 20 cities on June 18

PTI

Washington, May 22

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to the US next month, Indian-Americans are planning to welcome him with an 'India Unity Day' march in 20 major cities across America on June 18, organisers have announced.

Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in June. The US president and the First Lady will also host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

“The (Indian-American) community is really excited (about Modi's visit). The community is gathering on June 18 here in Washington DC at the National Monument. And there will be a march from Washington Monument to Lincoln Memorial, calling it 'India Unity Day' and welcoming Modiji. That is two days in advance,” said community leader Adapa Prasad, who is also the national president of Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), USA.

Also at the same time, in about 20 places across the United States, “from east to west, from north to south, covering major cities” there will be similar welcome marches at iconic places like Times Square in New York and Golden Bridge in San Francisco, he said on Sunday.

The other cities are Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, Columbus, and St Louis.