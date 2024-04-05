 Indian child sex offender arrested after Maryland courts give light sentences : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian child sex offender arrested after Maryland courts give light sentences

Indian child sex offender arrested after Maryland courts give light sentences

The 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested near his home in Ellicott City

Indian child sex offender arrested after Maryland courts give light sentences

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Washington, April 5

An Indian national convicted of child sex offenses, but given light sentences, has been arrested after he was released from a Maryland detention center without any warning to federal immigration authorities, official said.

The 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested on March 20 near his home in Ellicott City. He was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (CBP) said Thursday.

“This predator’s presence in our area constituted a significant threat to the children of our Maryland neighbourhoods,” said Matthew Elliston, the acting field office director for Baltimore’s ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

“We cannot allow non-citizen sex offenders to roam the streets of our community. ERO Baltimore will continue to prioritise public safety by arresting the most egregious noncitizen offenders,” he said.

Without releasing the name, the ERO Baltimore said the Indian national entered the US on December 12, 2019, at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, as a non-immigrant visitor.

US Customs and Border Protection apprehended him on November 14, 2021, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, as he attempted to board a Qatar Airlines flight to Doha, Qatar.

He had an active warrant issued by Maryland’s Montgomery County Police Department for sex abuse of a minor and sex offence in the third degree.

The CBP granted him parole until November 12, 2022, and turned him over to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department for extradition to Maryland.

On the same date, US Customs and Border Protection lodged an immigration detainer against the Indian non-citizen with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Brooklyn, New York.

The Montgomery County Police Department arrested him on November 18, 2021, and charged him with sex abuse of a minor and four counts of sex offence in the third degree.

Maryland’s Howard County Police Department arrested him on February 15, 2022, and charged him with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, and two counts of a sex offence in the third degree.

The Pacific Enforcement Response Center lodged an immigration detainer against the Indian non-citizen with the Howard County Detention Center on February 16, 2022, a media release said.

The Circuit Court for Montgomery County in Rockville convicted him on August 10, 2022, of sex abuse minor and sex offence third degree.

The judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison for the crime of sexual abuse of a minor and suspended all but 18 months of the sentence. The court also sentenced him to 10 years for the charge of sex offence in the third degree but suspended all 10 years.

He was placed on 5 years of supervised probation.

The Circuit Court for Howard County in Ellicott City convicted the Indian non-citizen on August 23, 2022, of a sex offence in the third degree and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspending all but 18 months, it said.

ERO Baltimore lodged an immigration detainer against him with the Howard County Detention Center on February 1.

On February 25, ERO Baltimore issued him a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge, the media release said.

The Howard County Detention Center refused to honour ERO Baltimore’s immigration detainer and released the Indian sex offender from custody on March 20. Later that day, deportation officers from ERO Baltimore’s Criminal Apprehension Program arrested him in Ellicott City.

A DOJ immigration judge in Baltimore granted him a Motion for Stipulated Removal Order and Waiver of Hearing and ordered him removed to India, the press release said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

3
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

4
India

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

6
India

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

7
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

9
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

10
Chandigarh

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’

Congress manifesto LIVE Updates: Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; focus on work, wealth and welfare

India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...

Kejriwal's photo behind jail: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

Kejriwal's photo behind jail: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

‘No ground’ for Indian request for return of Kachchatheevu island: Sri Lankan Minister

‘No ground’ for Indian request for return of Kachchatheevu island: Sri Lankan Minister

BJP has been targeting Congress and DMK for not ensuring the...

Will meet you soon outside: Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

'Will meet you soon outside': Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

Sisodia has been arrested in connection with Delhi excise po...


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: PGI staff call off strike

Court orders medical test of Haryana farm activist Navdeep Singh after mother alleged torture

Chandigarh: Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

Will meet you soon outside: Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

'Will meet you soon outside': Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

Visit your areas, solve people’s problems, CM tells AAP MLAs

Kejriwal's photo behind jail: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

AAP leaders complain to Delhi CEO against BJP’s ‘derogatory’ posters

High Court rejects plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib