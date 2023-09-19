 Indian construction worker dies at worksite accident in Singapore after being hit by motorcycle : The Tribune India

  • Indian construction worker dies at worksite accident in Singapore after being hit by motorcycle

Indian construction worker dies at worksite accident in Singapore after being hit by motorcycle

The Indian national was performing traffic controller duties when the accident occurred

Indian construction worker dies at worksite accident in Singapore after being hit by motorcycle

The accident occurred when a motorcycle hit the Indian national performing traffic controller duties for road surfacing works along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas. File photo



PTI

Singapore, September 19

A 45-year-old Indian construction worker in Singapore died after being hit by a motorcycle while performing traffic controller duties at his worksite, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

The accident occurred at 1:00 am on September 15 when a motorcycle hit the Indian national performing traffic controller duties for road surfacing works along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas.

Both the worker and the motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). The Indian national who died in the accident was not identified by the MOM.

The Indian national was employed by Ley Choon Constructions and Engineering, which was also the worksite occupier, Channel News Asia reported on Tuesday.

“As a general safety measure, road work contractors are reminded to adhere to guidelines stipulated in the Land Transport Authority's Code of Practice for Traffic Control at Work Zone,” the MOM said, adding that it is investigating the incident.

Speaking at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Safety, Health and Environmental Award Convention on Tuesday, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said there has been an uptick in workplace accidents at LTA sites this year.

There have been 33 accidents in the first eight months of 2023, compared to 27 in the same period last year, the minister said and expressed grief over the recent fatal accidents.

