 Indian diaspora in Australia wants to name Sydney suburb as 'Little India' ahead of PM Modi's likely visit : The Tribune India

Indian diaspora in Australia wants to name Sydney suburb as 'Little India' ahead of PM Modi's likely visit

Harris Park, a small suburb next to Parramatta has become the go-to spot for Indian migrants

Indian diaspora in Australia wants to name Sydney suburb as 'Little India' ahead of PM Modi's likely visit

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Melbourne, April 21

Members of the Indian community of a western Sydney suburb have renewed calls to name their area as ‘Little India’ ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Australia next month, according to a media report.

Indian businesses in Harris Park refer to the cluster of various Indian restaurants, and retail shops as 'Little India' believing that making the sobriquet official would boost the area's appeal to tourists, reported ABC News.

According to the president of Little India Harris Park Business Association Sanjay Deshwal, the first proposal for officially naming the area 'Little India' was made in 2015.

Earlier attempts to formally declare the suburb as 'Little India' were stalled after the Geographic Names Board told Parramatta Council to stop using the term in marketing material because it "creates confusion".

Parramatta Council has said it is continuing discussions with the Geographic Names Board and is yet to receive a formal application to assign the name 'Little India'.

According to the ABC News report, Parramatta council last week voted to support a scaled-back proposal to apply the name to part of the suburb covering the busy Wigram, Marion, and Station streets.

"We want to make it an international destination on the same lines as Little India in Singapore and other places around the world. It puts us on the map," Parramatta councillor Paul Noack, who moved the motion, was quoted as saying.

Rather than the original proposal to rename the entire suburb of Harris Park, the name would apply only to the popular trading area, it said.

He stressed the current proposal would not replace the suburb name Harris Park, but would designate the three main streets as a cultural precinct, like Little Italy in Leichhardt.

Harris Park, a small suburb next to Parramatta is home to migrants from Lebanon, Italy, Greece, and China.

In the last 10 to 15 years it has become the go-to spot for Indian migrants, it said.

A 2021 census revealed that 45 per cent of the 5,043 Harris Park residents have Indian roots, the report said.

"The area was crucial to helping students and workers settle into their new home country. It is an important step to provide those people with a feeling of home," Deshwal stressed.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Australia in May to attend the Quad Summit.

This time Parramatta Council has formally extended an invitation to Modi to visit Harris Park, the report added.

The federal member for Parramatta, Andrew Charlton, said the planned upgrades would help turn the area into "a beacon of South Asian culture around the world", regardless of the bureaucratic naming process.

"Prime Minister Modi's visits get watched by millions of people back in India and around the world, that would certainly be a huge boost," Charlton was quoted as saying.  

#Australia #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
Himachal

Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

7
J & K

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

8
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

9
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's wife not allowed to board flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Top News

CBI summons former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik for questioning in insurance ‘scam’

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

Asked to come to the agency headquarters on April 28

Poonch attack: 12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in massive manhunt for terrorists

Poonch attack: 12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in massive manhunt for terrorists

High alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of ...

Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case

Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case

The top court, however, refuses to grant bail to four convic...

IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year

IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year

The student was a native of Madhya Pradesh

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex gratia of R...


Cities

View All

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

JAC asks AAP govt for open debate on state of education

Eyebrows raised over Batala AAP MLA’s ‘visit’ to Sekhwan police station

Rural health pharmacy officers protest, demand regular jobs

Commission agents upset as no wheat bag lifted so far

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

ED arrests Punjab's ex-naib tehsildar Varinder Dhoot on money-laundering charges

ED arrests Punjab's ex-naib tehsildar Varinder Dhoot on money-laundering charges

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

Delhi records minimum temp of 21.6 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

Delhi records minimum temp of 21.6 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

Covid surge: Wear masks, HC tells lawyers, litigants

Man who shot woman in Saket Court complex arrested, say Delhi Police; had lodged cheating case against her in 2022

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

HC raps judicial officer for poor knowledge of law

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

23 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana

Expedite grain lifting to avoid glut in mandis, say officials

Fire Dept conducts awareness rally

CP distributes power inverters

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Government buses not adhering to route norms

Vendors removed from Leela Bhawan market

Schoolteacher files assault complaint against principal

Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP