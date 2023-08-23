Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech

PTI

New York, August 23

The Indian diaspora here is eagerly waiting for Chandrayaan-3's much-anticipated landing on the moon on Wednesday with many of them saying the lunar mission will propel India as a global leader in space technology and inspire millions of children to take up science, physics and astronomy as their area of pursuit.

ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday at 6.04pm, as India eyes becoming the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of earth’s only natural satellite.

“I am very excited about what Chandrayaan-3 can achieve for us,” New York-based commodity trader and physics enthusiast Sandeep Daga told PTI.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission “is really a shot in the arm for the Indian space programme and the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). It will propel India as a global leader in space technology and will inspire millions of kids to take up science, physics and astronomy as their area of pursuit. That's the way to go,” Daga said.

Daga, like many other members of the Indian diaspora here, ie keenly following Chandrayaan-3's countdown to land on the lunar surface later on Wednesday, propelling India to the elite space club of nations that have landed a rover on the moon.

#Chandrayaan #ISRO