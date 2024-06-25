Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

PTI

Dubai, June 25

A 46-year-old electrician from India has bagged an AED 1 million (approx Rs 2.25 crore) cash prize in Dubai, after years of saving and investing wisely, a local news report said on Tuesday.

Nagendrum Borugadda, from Andhra Pradesh, has been saving AED 100 with National Bonds through direct debit since 2019. Borugadda, who has been living in the UAE since 2017, is the father of an 18-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son, a news report said.

“I came to the UAE to build a better life for my family and provide good education to my children. This win feels surreal,” he was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

