Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

ANI

New York, November 27

Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, was mobbed and heckled by a group of pro-Khalistani elements while on a visit to the Hicksville gurdwara in Long Island, New York.

The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on the occasion of Gurpurab.

According to a purported video shared on various social media accounts, Sandhu can be seen being confronted by extremist elements who were making statements about India-designated terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The Indian envoy could be seen leaving the premises in his vehicle, while a lone protester raised the Khalistani flag outside the gurdwara.

Sandhu had visited the Guru Nanak Darbar in Long Island and joined the local sangat to celebrate Gurpurab.

"Privileged to join the local Sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurpurab- listened to Kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak's everlasting message of togetherness, unity, and equality, partook langar, and sought blessings for all," Sandhu posted on X.

