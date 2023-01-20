 Indian from Singapore survives car crash in Japan, loses wife and kid : The Tribune India

Indian from Singapore survives car crash in Japan, loses wife and kid

Karthik Balasubramanian, 44, who was vacationing in Japan with family, loses his wife Lin, 41, and their daughter Aahana in the fatal accident

Indian from Singapore survives car crash in Japan, loses wife and kid

Photo for representation. iStock



Singapore, January 20

A Singaporean-Indian managed to survive but lost his wife and four month-old child when a rental car he was driving collided with a lorry in Hokkaido, Japan.

Karthik Balasubramanian, 44, who was vacationing in Japan with family, lost his wife Lin, 41, and their daughter Aahana in the fatal accident that occurred on January 10, The Straits Times reported.

He returned to Singapore on Wednesday along with his three year-old daughter who survived the crash.

The funeral ceremony of Lin and Aahana will take place on Friday.

According to the report, the car was turning from a side road onto the main road when it collided with the truck which was going straight ahead.

The NHK reported that there were no traffic lights at the junction where the accident took place though there was a stop sign.

Balasubramanian said the road conditions did not allow him to have a good view of an upcoming intersection.

"You can't see anything because there's snow on both sides...You just follow the road and keep driving," he told The Straits Times.

"So (at) the very last minute, like maybe 150m or something, I saw the stop sign. Then I started applying the brakes, but it was too late to stop.

"The only thing I could hear was my wife screaming in the car, like one loud scream. And I can still hear it. After that, I blacked out probably for a few minutes," he told the paper.

The doctors could not revive Lin, Balasubramanian said, adding that their child did not suffer any physical injuries but could not recover from the shock of the accident.

The couple's older daughter needed stitches on her head, while Balasubramanian suffered a hip fracture.

His sister flew down from India after the accident to support him and his daughter, according to the report.

Balasubramanian, who is originally from India, met Lin, a Singapore national, in 2006 through a mutual friend and they got married in 2014.

He told the Times that the "sound of his wife crying out just before the crash still haunts him". IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

2
World

BBC documentary on PM Modi a propaganda piece, designed to push discredited narrative: India

3
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

4
Delhi

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal's name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

5
Nation

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

6
World

Usain Bolt's $12 million is missing from his bank account: Lawyers

7
Sports

All you want to know about controversial WFI chief and BJP's Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

8
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to top pool, to play New Zealand in crossover for place in quarter-final

9
Sports

Protesting wrestlers not satisfied with Sports ministry's response, want WFI to be dissolved

10
Nation

Urination incident: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

Don't Miss

View All
Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

108 women to hold command posts
Nation

A first for Indian Army: 108 women to hold command posts

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Top News

Wrestlers adamant on their demand that govt immediately disband WFI, meeting with sports minister inconclusive

Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI

The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...

Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’

Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’

Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...

Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today

Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today

PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference

NIA raid under way in Punjab’s Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case

NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case

The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...

Video shows Delhi Women's Panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting ‘drunk car driver’

Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'

Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was molested and dragged ...


Cities

View All

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

Video viral, Amritpal Singh's guard arrested by Patti Sadar police for firing into the air

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Two die of ‘asphyxia’ at marriage palace

PETA demands ban on spiked bits, says these cause pain, injury to horses

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

Integrated command centre to charge depts for using services

10 UT heritage items up for auction in US today

23-yr-old stabbed to death in Sector 38

Eyes on UT BJP chief as Sood's term ends

Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’

Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

Student stabs teacher, nabbed

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Latifpura case: Punjab and Haryana High Court disposes of contempt plea

Cop, 3 others killed in hit-and-run

Kapurthala man run over by vehicle in US

Delimitation meet on Jan 23; resurvey still not complete

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Ludhiana drug lord Akshay Chhabra had 25% stake in 2 liquor companies

Huge amount of waste removed from Sidhwan Canal in 15 days

Shop theft case cracked, worker among three nabbed

Man held with heroin

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

At last meet, councillors blame MC officials for delay in projects

Vigilance Bureau nabs scribe for taking Rs 50K bribe