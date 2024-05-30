 Indian immigration agent pleads guilty in international students fraud case in Canada; sentenced to three years in jail : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian immigration agent pleads guilty in international students fraud case in Canada; sentenced to three years in jail

Indian immigration agent pleads guilty in international students fraud case in Canada; sentenced to three years in jail

Brijesh Mishra was arrested after a Canadian Border Services Agency investigation tied him to dozens of fraudulent acceptance letters for Canadian colleges and universities

Indian immigration agent pleads guilty in international students fraud case in Canada; sentenced to three years in jail

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ottawa, May 30

An Indian immigration agent at the centre of a scam to cheat students from India by issuing fake college admission to procure Canadian visas has been sentenced to three years in jail after he pleaded guilty before a court in Vancouver to immigration offences, according to a media report.

Brijesh Mishra, 37, was arrested after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation tied him to dozens of fraudulent acceptance letters for Canadian colleges and universities that were provided to prospective international students from India between 2016 and 2020.

Dressed in a red jumpsuit, Mishra on Wednesday stood inside a Vancouver courtroom and apologised for a slew of Canadian immigration offences.

Mishra pleaded guilty to three charges related to Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, including misrepresentation and communicating false information, CBC News reported.

“I'm sorry,” he told the courtroom. “I cannot change the past, but I can make sure I do not do it again in the future.”

Mishra was arrested in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. He entered Canada on a tourist visa, which had expired at the time of his arrest.

Crown and defence lawyers issued a joint sentencing submission asking for three years in prison, to which the judge agreed was sufficient.

Mishra's time in custody since his 2023 arrest counts as time served, meaning he will serve an additional 19 months.

“I would say he did show genuine remorse,” CBC News quoted Gagan Nahal, Mishra's defence lawyer, as saying.

“The pleas that were entered today were clearly a demonstration of his remorse because he did have a right to run a trial in this.” Nahal said 12 victims came forward during the CBSA's investigation.

After serving his sentence in Canada, Mishra is expected to be deported to India where he faces further criminal charges, including a human smuggling offence. The maximum penalty for that offence is death.

No victims or their family members were present in the courtroom. Federal Crown Prosecutor Molly Greene declined to comment on the case.

In an agreed statement of facts between the crown and the defence, Greene outlined a common pattern based on victim testimony.

Greene said prospective students typically came from a modest background in Punjab with the desire to study abroad in Canada and were referred to Mishra by family or friends.

Mishra would advise them to apply to multiple schools to ensure they were accepted. Prospective students would provide him with passport information, transcripts and English language test results. They did not apply to any schools themselves.

Greene said prospective students would then be informed that they were accepted into a school, and would collect a letter of acceptance from Mishra's office.

He took fees in exchange for services, including application fees, tuition costs, immigration fees and consulting fees. Families would usually pay in cash without receipts.

Upon arrival in Canada, prospective students would try to enrol in classes at the school only to find out they weren't admitted.

When they would contact Mishra, his responses would vary. In some cases, assisting enrolment in another institution, in other cases avoiding the victims and their families altogether.

Greene said witnesses would make the best of a bad situation by applying to alternate schools and waiting for upcoming semesters to begin.

Mishra and his lawyers said his family remains in India and has been harassed by the family members of his alleged victims.

The CBSA said a task force is still locating all possible victims of Mishra and other fraudsters, but will work to keep them in Canada.

“Our focus will continue to be on helping individuals assessed as genuine students as part of the task force so they can complete their studies in Canada,” it said in a statement released last year.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Vancouver


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

3
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

4
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

5
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

6
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

7
Punjab

Submit affidavits on Shambhu border highway blockade, High Court directs Punjab and Haryana

8
Chandigarh

Speeding cars kill 2 in mishaps

9
Trending

Massive crocodile ventures out of Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh, tries to scale railing; video goes viral

10
India

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ in 6 months

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally

The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh

The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...

Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers

Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers

Minor's mom under police scanner

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Amritsar: Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader in Amritsar: No clue on attackers yet

SGPC wants separate web portal for Hemkund Sahib pilgrims’ registration

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Early display of bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ in Golden Temple bid to get votes: Parties

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

Excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking regular bail

Is Delhi really burning at 52.9 degrees Celsius? Weather experts examining data

Delhi fire dept got over 200 calls on May 29, highest so far this year

Will write letter to Centre over non-release of Delhi's share of water by Haryana, says AAP leader Atishi

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally

Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Last-minute efforts to woo voters

Saffron party supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Channi

BJP threat to democracy: Sanjay

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code