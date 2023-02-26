Indian man falling to death while trying to enter US illegally: 2 traffickers held

PTI

Ahmedabad, February 26

The Gujarat Police have arrested two agents for human trafficking, two months after an Indian national died while scaling the border wall in an attempt to enter the United States illegally from Mexico.

A case has been registered against seven persons, one from Ahmedabad and others from Gandhinagar, and two of them were arrested, a police statement said on Saturday.

“These seven persons, to extract money from Brijkumar Yadav and his family, tried to send him, his wife Puja and son Tanmay illegally to the US. They had not informed him about the risks involved in entering the US in such a way,” it said.

The Yadavs were taken to Mumbai on November 11, 2022, flown to Istanbul, and somehow transported to Mexico, the release said.

The Gujarat Police launched an investigation after Yadav fell to his death while trying to enter the US by scaling the wall on the US-Mexico border, also called the Trump Wall, on December 21, 2022.

His wife and three-year-old son suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Yadav, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, and his family lived in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district.

Reports in the US media said all three family members fell from a considerable height. While Yadav's wife fell to the US side of the wall, their son fell to the Mexico side.

A case of human trafficking was registered at Kalol taluka police station following Yadav's death.

In January 2022, four members of a family from Dingucha village in Kalol tehsil had died due to the extreme cold on the US-Canada border while trying to enter the US illegally.

In March 2022, the US border authorities had arrested six youth from Gujarat after their boat sank in the Saint Regis river, close to the Canada border. They were trying to enter the US illegally, the authorities claimed.