Indian national dies in Singapore factory fire

Singapore, December 31

A 38-year-old Indian national has died in a fire at an industrial site in Singapore, becoming the 46th workplace fatality this year, the highest since 2016 in the city-state.

According to preliminary investigation, the fire that broke out at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 site on Friday morning was caused by the uncontrolled release of acetylene–a flammable gas–from cylinders on the premises, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Saturday.

The identity of the Indian national who was killed in the fire was not revealed.

A 43-year-old Chinese national also sustained burns. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

MOM said it had instructed the employer and occupier of Asia Technical Gas to stop all activities concerning the checking and maintenance of flammable gas cylinders.

"When dealing with gas cylinders that contain flammable gases, measures must be put in place to prevent any accumulation of such gases as well as ensuring that the work environment is free from ignition sources," The Straits Times newspaper reported citing the Ministry.