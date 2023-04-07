 Indian national jailed for dozing off at wheel while drunk, causing chain collision in Singapore : The Tribune India

Indian national jailed for dozing off at wheel while drunk, causing chain collision in Singapore

Sowrirajulu Karunakaran last May was driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol when he fell asleep and collided with the rear of a lorry

Indian national jailed for dozing off at wheel while drunk, causing chain collision in Singapore

Photo for representation.



PTI

Singapore, April 7

A 45-year-old Indian national has been sentenced to 10 months in jail in Singapore for falling asleep while driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol that caused a chain collision, injuring several people, according to a media report on Friday.

Sowrirajulu Karunakaran last May was driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol when he fell asleep and collided with the rear of a lorry, reported The Straits Times newspaper.

This caused a chain collision involving four vehicles and injured several people, including a man who had pelvic fractures, the newspaper said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor said that Sowrirajulu was working for Infinite Logistics and Trading at the time of the accident in May 2022, it said Sowrirajulu pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing grievous injury while driving without due care or reasonable consideration, the report said.

His blood ethanol concentration was found to be about three times that of the legal limit.

When he woke up, he realised the traffic light ahead was red and jammed on the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

The two passengers of the lorry who were injured were both Indian nationals, the report said.

As a result of the damage caused to it, the lorry had to be disposed of by the company that owned it.

A 44-year-old Singaporean woman, who was driving a van that was hit by the lorry, had a minor head injury.

A third vehicle, a Toyota, had damage to its rear.

Sowrirajulu will also be disqualified from driving for 14 years after his release.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer in Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

3
Entertainment

Preity Zinta shares 2 harassment incidents that 'left her shaken'; Bollywood colleagues offer support

4
Nation

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft

5
Chandigarh Parking pacts

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8 lakh stamp duty deficit

6
Punjab

Days after probe into Lawrence Bishnoi interviews, Punjab ADGP (Jails) shifted

7
Haryana

Amid Covid surge, Haryana makes wearing of face masks mandatory in public places

8
Nation

Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police

9
Haryana

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Hisar

10
Nation

'Court gave jolt to opposition', says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

Don't Miss

View All
Dubai car number plate ‘P7’ sold for a whopping 122 crore
World

Dubai car number plate 'P7' sold for a whopping 122 crore

Preity Zinta shares 'two events' that ‘left her shaken’; Bollywood colleagues offer support
Entertainment

Preity Zinta shares 2 harassment incidents that 'left her shaken'; Bollywood colleagues offer support

European GI tag boost for Kangra tea
Features Variety

European GI tag boost for Kangra tea

Medals make even khaps modern
Features

Medals make even khaps modern

Singh Bandhu’s tranquil notes
Features

Singh Bandhu's tranquil notes

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees
Comment

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees

Bride and groom protest at police station in MP’s Ratlam after cops stop DJ from playing music at wedding
Nation

Bride and groom protest at police station in MP’s Ratlam after cops stop DJ from playing music at wedding

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captian Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh
Haryana

Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer in Chandigarh

Top News

Roaring success: India's tiger count rises to 3,167, reveals latest census

Roaring success: India's tiger count rises to 3,167, reveals latest census

According to latest data released by PM Modi, tiger populati...

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal to join BJP

Charanjit Atwal's son and ex-SAD MLA Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal joins BJP

Induction held today at the party's national headquarters in...

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s SUV collides with Neelgai in Hisar; Cong leader escapes unhurt

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Hisar

Hooda, who is Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, late...

Youth sustains serious hand injury during fight at Quami Insaaf Morcha site in Mohali

Youth sustains serious hand injury during fight at Quami Insaaf Morcha site in Punjab's Mohali

The victim has been identified as Babbar Singh Chandi and hi...

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...


Cities

View All

Over 1000 Sikh pilgrims depart for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi

Over 1000 Sikh pilgrims depart for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8 lakh stamp duty deficit

Youth sustains serious hand injury during fight at Quami Insaaf Morcha site in Punjab's Mohali

Patients' patience tested at city's lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Celebrating centenary of two Punjabi giants

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

40 children rescued in Gurugram under ‘Operation Muskan’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

JIT loses 2 appeals in nat’l consumer panel

JIT loses 2 appeals in nat'l consumer panel

Two arrested with 70 boxes of illicit liquor

3 nabbed with heroin, opium

5 robbers held in Phagwara

Without buildings, many govt schools in district running from religious sites

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

3 held for thefts at vacant houses in Majithia Enclave

Residents protest garbage along roadside

Rs 7.5 lakh sanctioned for backyard poultry project

United Akali Dal seeks release of ‘Bandi Singhs’