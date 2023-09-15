 Indian national jailed in Singapore for biting off man's finger during scuffle : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian national jailed in Singapore for biting off man's finger during scuffle

Indian national jailed in Singapore for biting off man's finger during scuffle

Indian national jailed in Singapore for biting off man's finger during scuffle

Photo for representation only.



IANS

Singapore, September 15

A drunk Indian national in Singapore was jailed for 10 months on Friday for biting off the front portion of a fellow Indian's index finger during a scuffle in April this year, a media report said.

Thangarasu Rengasamy, a 40-year-old excavator operator, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Nagooran Balasubramanian, 50, an electrical engineering technician.

The two Indian nationals were living at separate foreign worker dormitories in Kaki Bukit, an industrial area in Bedok, at the time of the offence, The Straits Times reported, adding that the severed part of Nagooran's finger could not be found.

The court heard that just before the attack, Nagooran and another construction worker Ramamoorthy Anantharaj, were drinking alcohol at around 10 p.m. on April 22 when an intoxicated Thangarasu, who was seated some five meters away from the pair, started shouting.

When Ramamoorthy asked Thangarasu to keep his volume down, the latter marched towards him with his right hand raised.

When Ramamoorthy responded by slapping Thangarasu, a scuffle broke out between the pair and Nagooran tried to separate them.

“In the midst of the struggle, (Nagooran's) left index finger inadvertently entered the accused's mouth. The accused... bit down onto the victim's finger forcefully and did not let go," Deputy Public Prosecutor Cai Chenghan was cited as saying in The Straits Times.

“The accused and the victim then fell to the ground, with the accused still biting down on the victim's finger,” Cai said, adding that Ramamoorthy tried to pull Thangarasu away, but the latter did not let go of the finger.

Nagooran, after he managed to free himself from Thangarasu, was rushed to Changi General Hospital where he was diagnosed with a partial amputation of the finger and was told that he needed surgery.

He was given 14 days of hospitalisation leave, the court was told.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cai asked for Thangarasu to be jailed for between 10 months and a year.

“The victim will... likely be permanently inconvenienced, given the nature of his profession as an electrical engineering technician,” The Straits Times quoted Cai as saying.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt in Singapore, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

2
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

3
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

4
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

5
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

6
India

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

9
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

10
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
India

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

Top News

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

The Haryana government also orders the suspension of mobile ...

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak

4 killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida

4 killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida

5 other workers suffer injuries and are hospitalised

Indian American Congressman Krishnamoorthi urges Seattle Police to investigate Jhaanvi’s death with the seriousness it demands

Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi urges Seattle Police to investigate Jhaanvi's death seriously

Jaahnavi Kandula's death was a horrible tragedy, and the sca...

Israeli and Australian diplomats mark Hindi Diwas by reciting Kabir’s dohas, delivering hit Bollywood dialogues

Israeli and Australian diplomats mark Hindi Diwas by reciting Kabir's dohas, delivering Bollywood dialogues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the efforts as heartwarmi...


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced