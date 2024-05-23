 Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space for a third time next month : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space for a third time next month

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space for a third time next month

Boeing’s Starliner first crewed spacecraft is expected to be launched between June 1 and 5

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space for a third time next month

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. Photo: AP/PTI file



PTI

Houston, May 23 

Boeing’s Starliner first crewed spacecraft to be piloted by Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is expected to be launched between June 1 and 5 after the flight was postponed earlier this month due to a technical snag.

Williams, 58, will fly into space for the third time aboard the test flight.

A statement from NASA said: “Mission managers from NASA, Boeing and ULA (United Launch Alliance) continue to evaluate a path forward toward launching the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station. The teams are now working toward a launch opportunity at 12.25 pm on Saturday, June 1, with additional opportunities on Sunday, June 2, Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.”  

Work continues to assess Starliner performance and redundancy following the discovery of a small helium leak in the spacecraft’s service module, the statement said.

It said teams were in the process of completing a follow-on propulsion system assessment to understand potential helium system impacts on some Starliner return scenarios.

Starliner will carry Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station, marking what could be a momentous and long-awaited victory for the beleaguered Boeing programme.

An attempt to launch the first crewed test flight for the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral in Florida was postponed on May 6 after a technical snag was discovered moments before the take-off.

NASA will also conduct a Delta-Agency Flight Test Readiness Review to discuss the work that was performed since the last CFT launch attempt on May 6 and to evaluate issue closure and flight rationale ahead of the next attempt as part of NASA’s process for assessing readiness, the statement said.

The statement said Williams and Butch Wilmore continued practising in Starliner simulators to prepare for flight, and the crew, which remains quarantined, will fly back to NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida closer to the new launch date.

The mission has been delayed for several years because of setbacks in the spacecraft’s development.

If it is successful, it will become the second private firm able to provide crew transport to and from the ISS, alongside Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Such a scenario — with both SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Starliner flying regularly — is one for which the US space agency NASA has long waited.

This is Boeing’s second flight to the International Space Station and third Starliner flight test overall, following a second Orbital Flight Test, the uncrewed mission also known as OFT-2, in May 2022.

Boeing also completed a pad abort demonstration in November 2019, according to NASA.

SpaceX and Boeing developed their respective vehicles under NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme, a partnership with private industry contractors. From the outset, the space agency aimed to have both companies operating at once.

The Crew Dragon and Starliner spacecrafts would each serve as a backup to the other, giving astronauts the option to keep flying, even if technical issues or other setbacks grounded one spacecraft.

Williams received her commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy from the United States Naval Academy in May 1987.

Williams was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998 and is a veteran of two space missions, Expeditions 14/15 and 32/33.  

She served as a flight engineer on Expedition 32 and then commander of Expedition 33.

While on board, she established a world record for females with four spacewalks totalling 29 hours and 17 minutes. Astronaut Peggy Whitson subsequently broke the record in 2008 with a total of five spacewalks.

Williams spent four months conducting research and exploration aboard the orbiting laboratory.  

Williams was born in Euclid, Ohio, to Indian-American neuroanatomist Deepak Pandya and Slovene-American Ursuline Bonnie (Zalokar) Pandya.

She holds a physical science degree from the US Naval Academy and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Florida Institute of Technology. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over frequent unscheduled cuts

2
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

4
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

5
Punjab

PM in Punjab LIVE updates: 'They neither have leader nor intent', Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Patiala

6
Patiala

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

7
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

8
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

9
Punjab

‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Punjab's Faridkot

10
India

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

PM in Punjab LIVE updates: 'They neither have leader nor intent', Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Patiala

Targets Bhagwant Mann, says he is 'kagzi CM' who is always b...

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in s...

Deve Gowda asks grandson Prajwal to return, face probe into sexual abuse allegations

Deve Gowda asks grandson Prajwal to return, face probe into sexual abuse allegations

The JD(S) supremo reiterates that his grandson should be giv...

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

The boy's grandfather is summoned by the police in connectio...

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Channi for calling Poonch terror attack on Air Force convoy a ‘staged stunt’

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’

Channi had remarked that the Poonch terror attack on May 4, ...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over frequent unscheduled cuts

Rahul Gandhi climbs a tempo-trailer, leads discussion on employment and income with youngsters

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Won't resign because it will set precedent, give BJP free hand to target opposition CMs: Arvind Kejriwal

Won't resign because it will set precedent, give BJP free hand to target opposition CMs: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police defer questioning of Arvind Kejriwal’s parents in Maliwal ‘assault’ case, say sources

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, Jalandhar police announce traffic diversions

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

PM in Punjab LIVE updates: 'They neither have leader nor intent', Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala