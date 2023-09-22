Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize

London, September 22
London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel ‘Western Lane' has been shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize.
Kenya-born Maroo's novel set within the context of the British Gujarati milieu has been praised by the Booker judges for its use of the sport of squash as a metaphor for complex human emotions. It revolves around the story of an 11-year-old girl named Gopi and her bond with her family.
“Chetna Maroo's deeply evocative debut of a family grappling with grief conveyed through crystalline language which reverberates like the sound of ‘a ball hit clean and hard with a close echo'. It is stunning and it stays with you,” said Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan, the chair of the Booker Prize 2023 judging panel, as she announced the shortlist here on Thursday.
With reference to her shortlisted work, Maroo said it would be fair to call it a “sports novel”.
“It's also been called a coming-of-age novel, a domestic novel, a novel about grief, a novel about the immigrant experience. Recently a friend asked me if the book has something of the detective story about it, with Gopi trying to find her way, piecing together the clues of small gestures, actions and fragments of overheard conversations; she has little to go on and since she's dealing with the mysteries of loss, there are no answers for her,” she said.
Sarah Bernstein's ‘Study for Obedience', ‘If I Survive You' by Jonathan Escoffery, Paul Harding's ‘The Other Eden', Paul Lynch's ‘Prophet Song' and Paul Murray's ‘The Bee Sting' complete the shortlist of six that will compete for the 50,000-pounds prize to be unveiled on November 26 at an award ceremony in London.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing
Seeks India's cooperation in probe, says info provided by in...
Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports
No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser
Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report
Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
No arrests have been made
Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan
Says Trudeau wanted to ensure Canadians had ‘accurate inform...