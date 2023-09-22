 Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize

Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize

Revolving around the an 11-year-old girl and her bond with her family, the novel has been praised for its use of the squash sport as a metaphor for complex human emotions

Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize

Photo for representation only. iStock



PTI

London, September 22

London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel ‘Western Lane' has been shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize.

Kenya-born Maroo's novel set within the context of the British Gujarati milieu has been praised by the Booker judges for its use of the sport of squash as a metaphor for complex human emotions. It revolves around the story of an 11-year-old girl named Gopi and her bond with her family.

“Chetna Maroo's deeply evocative debut of a family grappling with grief conveyed through crystalline language which reverberates like the sound of ‘a ball hit clean and hard with a close echo'. It is stunning and it stays with you,” said Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan, the chair of the Booker Prize 2023 judging panel, as she announced the shortlist here on Thursday.

With reference to her shortlisted work, Maroo said it would be fair to call it a “sports novel”.

“It's also been called a coming-of-age novel, a domestic novel, a novel about grief, a novel about the immigrant experience. Recently a friend asked me if the book has something of the detective story about it, with Gopi trying to find her way, piecing together the clues of small gestures, actions and fragments of overheard conversations; she has little to go on and since she's dealing with the mysteries of loss, there are no answers for her,” she said.

Sarah Bernstein's ‘Study for Obedience', ‘If I Survive You' by Jonathan Escoffery, Paul Harding's ‘The Other Eden', Paul Lynch's ‘Prophet Song' and Paul Murray's ‘The Bee Sting' complete the shortlist of six that will compete for the 50,000-pounds prize to be unveiled on November 26 at an award ceremony in London.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

2
Himachal

14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

3
Diaspora

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's party funded by elements who are involved in drug trade: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu

4
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

5
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 10 wanted people in attack on Indian consulate at San Francisco

6
India

Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up? ISRO to try to re-establish communication as Sun rises again on Moon

7
India

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

8
India

'3 Idiots' fame actor Akhil Mishra dies at 67 after fall in kitchen

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take up release of Rural Development Fund with President, PM

10
India

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India's US mission

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

Top News

Canada's Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Sikh's killing

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Seeks India's cooperation in probe, says info provided by in...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

No arrests have been made

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Says Trudeau wanted to ensure Canadians had ‘accurate inform...


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans launched

PGI doctor falls prey to cyber con, loses Rs 2.2L

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban