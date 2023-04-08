 Indian-origin chef among community champions on King Charles Coronation invite list : The Tribune India

Indian-origin chef among community champions on King Charles Coronation invite list

Indian-origin chef among community champions on King Charles Coronation invite list

Manju Malhi



PTI

London, April 8

An Indian-origin chef, who works with a senior citizens charity in the UK, is among the British Empire Medal (BEM) winners on the royal invitation list for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation ceremony in London next month, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

Manju Malhi was awarded a BEM for services to the community in London during the COVID-19 response and will join 850 BEM recipients as well as other community champions and charity representatives from across the UK at the ceremony to be held in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Malhi is a professional chef who, since 2016, has acted as the Resident Chef for the charity Open Age, which champions an active life for older people in London, helping those aged 50 or older to sustain their physical and mental fitness, maintain an active lifestyle and develop new interests.

“Manju turned Open Age's kitchen into a cookery school and restaurant for members and staff, and offered remote cookery classes during COVID-19,” the palace statement notes.

“Manju also leads Open Age's community Big Local Family Cooking Club. The sessions are fun, interactive and an opportunity for local residents from all backgrounds to come together, make a meal and eat together as community family,” it adds.

The British-born chef and food writer grew up in north-west London and specialises in Anglo-Indian cuisine.

She spent several years of her childhood in India, where she explored and experienced the vast and varied cuisines of the country of her heritage.

Malhi, who also appears on television cookery shows, has come up with what she describes as a “Brit-Indi” style of food, which mixes Indian and western influences.

The chef was awarded her BEM by the late Queen Elizabeth II, an honour conferred on those behind a sustained commitment in support of a local charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work that has delivered a real impact in the community.

The BEM particularly recognises the achievement or contribution of service to the community in a local area. The palace says that many of the 450 BEM recipients attending the Coronation Service were instrumental in providing services and support to their local communities during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Meanwhile, around 400 wider community champions have also been nominated by the King, Queen and the UK government.

They represent a range of charitable organisations with a long history of support from the royal family, including 200 young people involved with the Prince's Trust, the Prince's Foundation, Barnardo's, the National Literacy Trust and Ebony Horse Club.

They will be among the chosen few to have the opportunity to watch the special Coronation service and procession from St. Margaret's Church, Westminster Abbey.

The church at the Abbey in London is known as “the Church on Parliament Square” and is a 12th-century place of worship. The palace said that it is understood that this is the first time St Margaret's, Westminster Abbey, has been used to host young people at a coronation.

Others among the gathering will be representing organisations such as the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St John Ambulance and the National Citizen Service, nominated by the British government for providing stewarding, route lining and first aid services on Coronation Day across London.

It is also a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, who was the former Royal Patron of the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK and Barnardo's.

The Coronation is being organised at a grand scale and will be marked by a series of grand events over a celebratory long weekend in the UK between May 6 and 8, including much pomp and pageantry and street parties.

Buckingham Palace expects tens of thousands of people to visit the UK capital to experience the "unique and historic occasion", with millions more watching from home, across the UK and around the globe.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

2
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

3
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

5
Nation

15-year-old girl swallows mobile, doctors take out successfully after operation in Gwalior

6
Diaspora

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

7
Punjab

Punjab to miss fiscal targets by a wide margin due to freebies: India Ratings

8
Punjab

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

9
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates two projects worth Rs 32 crore in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable systems in Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable systems in Punjab

Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

The agency arrested the Kochhars and Dhoot in December last ...

IPL ‘betting racket’: ED arrests 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani in money-laundering case

IPL 'betting racket': ED arrests 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani in money-laundering case

Jaisinghani and his daughter were recently arrested by Mumba...

C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins BJP

C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins BJP

Kesavan joined the saffron party in presence of Union Minist...


Cities

View All

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

Misleading info on Anandpur Sahib Resolution in NCERT book: SGPC

IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

Tourist inflow to Amritsar dipped after Ajnala incident, now it's back to normal

No ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ on Baisakhi, clarifies Akal Takht Jathedar

No 'Sarbat Khalsa' on Baisakhi, clarifies Akal Takht Jathedar; slams media for running ‘fake news to target Sikhs’

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for Chandigarh tricity to ease traffic

MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

Swept but not lifted, horticulture waste dots roads

Manish Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police Head Constable shoots himself dead in PCR van

Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, arrested

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Dist witnesses 10-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Dist witnesses 10-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Travel agent Ghai booked under Arms Act

13 cell phones siezed from jail

Servant sedates mate, flees away with valuables

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised