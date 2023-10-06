 Indian-origin couple, 2 children found dead inside home in US; police launches homicide probe : The Tribune India

Tej Pratap Singh, 43, and Sonal Parihar, 42, were found dead alongside their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old in their Plainsboro home

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New York, October 6

An Indian-origin couple and their two children were found dead in their home in the US state of New Jersey and police are investigating the matter as a homicide.

Tej Pratap Singh, 43, and Sonal Parihar, 42, were found dead alongside their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old in their Plainsboro home sometime after 4:30 pm on Wednesday, the Plainsboro Police Department said.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Eamon Blanchard of the Plainsboro Police Department announced on Thursday that a homicide is currently under investigation.

On the evening of October 4, authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a residence in Plainsboro. Upon their arrival Plainsboro Police Department discovered four deceased victims in the house," they said in a joint statement.

"This tragedy remains under investigation and autopsies are being performed today," they said, adding an initial investigation determined that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the Plainsboro Police Department.

A joint message from Mayor Peter Cantu and Chief Eamon Blanchard, Director of Public Safety, said that the Plainsboro community experienced a heartbreaking loss of life.

"We are all saddened by this tragic event. What happened in our community is beyond comprehension," stated Mayor Peter Cantu.

Plainsboro police officers are currently working with their law enforcement colleagues to conclude the investigation.

"Please be assured that this is an isolated occurrence and there are no additional concerns for the safety and well-being of the community related to this incident," Blanchard said.

"Our public safety personnel remain vigilant and resilient, and will continue to ensure the safety of the Plainsboro community," the joint statement said.

As of Thursday morning, the family's home on Titus Lane still had crime scene tape posted around the lawn, footage from News 12 New Jersey showed.

The family's remains were discovered when a relative called for a welfare check. At the time, police said they were looking into the tragedy as a possible murder-suicide, the outlet said.

Relatives told CBS News that they were shocked by the family's deaths, and noted that Singh and Parihar appeared to be a happy couple.

Singh, in particular, was active in the community.

At the time of his death, Singh worked as a Lead APIX Engineer for Ness Digital Engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Both Singh and Parihar had careers in IT, including the Human Resources sector, relatives said.

The couple's children were remembered in a note from the school district to parents, News 12 New Jersey reported.

 “The district was informed by local law enforcement of a horrific tragedy involving one of our Plainsboro families with a Wicoff student and a Millstone River School student,” Superintendent David Aderhold wrote, referring to two of the area elementary schools.

 “As the law enforcement investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time. The District joins our community in grief and sorrow over this tragic event.” Singh and Parihar purchased their home in August 2018 for USD 635,000, records showed.

Neighbours described the family as friendly and said they could often be seen walking around the quiet street.

A neighbour who asked not to be named said she had been friendly with the family for more than a decade.

The woman said her daughter usually met the 6-year-old girl at the bus stop to ride to school together every morning. Hours before the family was found, the girl didn't show up.

 “It was weird for me to not see her in the morning,” said the neighbour. “They were such a sweet family.” The neighbour said she texted Parihar later that morning but never received a reply.  

