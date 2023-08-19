 Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Still from the video posted on Twitter by ITV News.



PTI

London, August 19

A UK-born Indian-origin consultant paediatrician at a hospital in northern England is among those who raised concerns and helped convict a nurse found guilty of killing seven babies by a UK court on Friday.

Dr Ravi Jayaram, from the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, said some of those lives could have been saved if his concerns about former nurse colleague Lucy Letby had been heeded and the police alerted sooner.

Letby, 33, was found guilty of the murder of seven newborn babies and also found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder relating to six other babies by a jury at Manchester Crown Court. She will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.

“I do genuinely believe that there are four or five babies who could be going to school now who aren't," Dr Jayaram told ‘ITV News' in a television interview after the verdict.

He told the channel that consultants first began raising concerns after three babies died in June 2015. As more babies collapsed and died, senior medics like him held several meetings with hospital executives to raise their concerns about Letby.

Eventually, it was in April 2017 that the National Health Service (NHS) trust allowed doctors to meet a police officer.

"The police, after listening to us for less than 10 minutes, realised that this is something that they had to be involved with. I could have punched the air," said Dr Jayaram.

Shortly afterwards, an investigation was launched that would lead to Letby's arrest.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told the court that Letby used a variety of methods to secretly attack a total of 13 babies in the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester hospital between 2015 and 2016.

During her trial, which began in October last year, Manchester Crown Court heard that doctors at the hospital began to notice a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or were unexpectedly collapsing.

The CPS presented evidence of Letby using various methods to attack babies, including the injection of air and insulin into their bloodstream; the infusion of air into their gastrointestinal tract; force-feeding an overdose of milk or fluids; impact-type trauma.

Her intention was to kill the babies while deceiving her colleagues into believing there was a natural cause, the jury was told.

“Lucy Letby sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby's existing vulnerability. In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids – or medication like insulin – would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death,” said Pascale Jones of the CPS.

“Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families. Her attacks were a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her,” he said.

Letby was first arrested in July 2018 and subsequently charged in November 2020.

Jonathan Storer, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, added: “This is an utterly horrifying case. Like everyone who followed the trial, I have been appalled by Letby's callous crimes.

“To the families of the victims – I hope your unimaginable suffering is eased in some way by the verdicts. Our thoughts remain with you.”

Among the mountain of evidence presented in court were many handwritten notes discovered by police during their investigation. They included phrases such as: “I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them”; “I am evil I did this”; and “today is your birthday and you are not here and I am so sorry for that”. These notes gave an insight into Letby's mindset following her attacks, the court was told.

The CPS was able to show the jury that Letby was the one common denominator in the series of deaths and sudden collapses in the neonatal unit.

Besides, medical documents featuring falsified notes made by the nurse to hide her involvement and social media activity to deceive her colleagues were among the other pieces of evidence presented in court.

The Cheshire Constabulary, which investigated the case, said it had been one of the toughest cases for them.

“The details of this case are truly crushing. A trained nurse responsible for caring and protecting tiny, premature babies; a person who was in a position of trust, she abused that trust in the most unthinkable way,” said Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans, the Deputy Senior Investigating Officer.

“I cannot begin to understand what the families have had to endure over the past seven or eight years but we have been humbled by their composure and resilience throughout this whole process,” she said.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

2
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

3
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

4
Himachal

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

5
Himachal

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

6
Nation Explainer

Who will be chairperson/convener, coordinator of INDIA bloc

7
Nation

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

8
Nation

Journalist shot dead in Bihar; opposition slams govt

9
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's first deboosting successful, gets closer to moon

10
Punjab

On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

SC displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

89 more Punjab villages in deep waters

Climate Change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge