 Indian-origin doctors’ union chief confirms pay offer ending strikes in UK : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin doctors’ union chief confirms pay offer ending strikes in UK

Indian-origin doctors’ union chief confirms pay offer ending strikes in UK

Dr Vishal Sharma says the agreement is ‘the end of the beginning’ in consultants' efforts to restore their pay to 2008 levels

Indian-origin doctors’ union chief confirms pay offer ending strikes in UK

Around 83 per cent of NHS consultants who took part in a three-week referendum tabled by the BMA doctors' union voted in favour of accepting the offer on behalf of the profession. iStock



PTI

London, April 5

The Indian-origin chair of the British Medical Association's (BMA) Consultants Committee on Friday confirmed the end of year-long strike action after senior National Health Service (NHS) doctors accepted the government's pay offer.

Dr Vishal Sharma said the agreement is “the end of the beginning” in consultants' efforts to restore their pay to 2008 levels and stressed it is “imperative” for the review body to utilise its independence to prevent future pay disputes.

Around 83 per cent of NHS consultants who took part in a three-week referendum tabled by the BMA doctors' union voted in favour of accepting the offer on behalf of the profession.

“The last year has seen consultants take unprecedented strike action in our fight to address our concerns about pay and how the supposedly independent pay review process was operating,” said Sharma.

“After years of repeated real-term pay cuts caused by government interference and a failure of the pay review process, consultants have spoken and now clearly feel that this offer is enough of a first step to address our concerns to end the current dispute," he said.

"However, it's now imperative that the DDRB [Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration Body] utilises its independence to restore doctors' pay and prevent any further disputes from arising,” he added.

The BMA said the latest offer reflects an improvement on the government's previous proposal to reform the consultant pay scale.

It now includes a 2.85 per cent (GBP 3,000) uplift for those who have been consultants between four and seven years who, under the original offer, received no additional uplift.

The upgrade is in addition to the 6 per cent pay uplift awarded during the review body's process last year and is separate from the pay award following the outcome of the review body process for 2024-25.

“We've reached this point not just through our tough negotiations with the government, but thanks to the resolve of consultants, who took the difficult decision to strike and did so safely and effectively, on multiple occasions, sending a clear message that they would not back down,” said Dr Sharma.

“At the heart of this dispute was our concern for patients and the future sustainability of the NHS. Without valuing doctors, we lose them. Without doctors, we have no NHS and patients suffer. But the fight is not yet over," he said.

"This is only the end of the beginning, and we have some way to go before the pay consultants have lost over the last 15 years has been restored. Therefore, all eyes will be on this year's pay review round, recommendations from the DDRB and response from the government,” he added. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

2
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

3
IPL 2024

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

4
India

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

5
Chandigarh

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court places judicial officer’s services under suspension

7
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

8
Chandigarh

PIL in High Court to stop matches at Mullanpur cricket stadium

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

A below-the-belt blow on poll eve

10
Health

‘Bird flu 100 times worse than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animals

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

Grand Old Party also promises to fill 30 lakh jobs, conduct ...

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

He had faced the wrath of the Supreme Court which ordered hi...

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

The ED makes its submissions before the special judge for CB...

Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Says Sunita has always said that she is the ‘messenger’ of t...

NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped

NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped

While NCERT does not comment on the topics being dropped, of...


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Amritsar Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Amritsar Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

BJP not vocal for local in Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat discussions

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj

EC notice to Delhi minister Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid

Is Election Commission a ‘subsidiary organisation’ of BJP, asks Delhi minister Atishi after being served showcause notice

BJP accuses AAP MP Sanjay Singh of violating bail condition, says his action will have consequences

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in Ludhiana police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal Singh from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib