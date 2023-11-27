Indian-origin ex-MP Dave Sharma wins Australian Senate seat

Melbourne, November 27
Dave Sharma, who became the first Indian-origin lawmaker in Australia's Parliament in 2019, will return to politics after his victory in the New South Wales Liberal Senate race.
Sharma, 47, will replace ex-foreign minister Marise Payne, who has retired from the Senate, the Australian Associated Press reported.
Sharma, who represented the Sydney seat of Wentworth until his defeat at the 2022 election, beat former New South Wales (NSW) minister Andrew Constance, a frontrunner backed by Opposition leader Peter Dutton.
In a vote by the New South Wales Liberal Party members, Sharma defeated Constance 251-206 in the final ballot on Sunday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
Sharma, who served as Australia's ambassador to Israel from 2013 to 2017, was backed by the moderates within the party.
Asserting that taking over from former Senator Payne was a privilege, Sharma said, "I would like to thank the party members for the opportunity to hold the Albanese government to account in the Senate over its many missteps and wrong decisions, and to fight for the many households across NSW struggling to deal with Labour's cost-of-living crisis."
"The opportunity to serve in the Senate will allow me to fight for our nation's national security interests in a time of greater global turmoil," he was quoted as saying in the report.
Congratulating him on securing the NSW Senate position, Opposition leader Dutton said Sharma's entry to the Senate would come at a crucial time.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry to Indians
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...
Vertical drilling in Uttarakhand tunnel done up to 31 metres, says BRO's ex-DG at Silkyara site
Preparations are also under way to start horizontal drilling...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak birth anniversary
Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...
Election Commission asks Telangana government to stop disbursements under Rythu Bandhu scheme
Election Commission gave its approval for disbursal of finan...