Indian-origin man arrested after wife is stabbed to death in Canada

IANS

Toronto, October 16

In a “tragic case of domestic violence”, a 57-year-old Sikh man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife in Canada’s British Columbia province, police said.

Balvir Singh, a resident of New Westminster, is facing a second-degree murder charge for stabbing 46 year-old Kulwant Kaur to death on October 13.

"This is, obviously, another tragic incident of domestic violence that has ended with someone's life being taken far too soon," Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) sergeant, Timothy Pierotti, told CTV News.

At around 5 pm on October 14, officers of the New Westminster detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were called to the 200-block of Suzuki Street.

"On their arrival, the first responders found a 46-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a press release.

Despite life-saving efforts by the responding officers with support from the BC Emergency Health Services, Kaur succumbed to her injuries.

First responders identified Singh as a suspect at the scene and took him into custody, the release said.

Stating that the case appears to be an isolated incident between family members, Pierotti said IHIT would continue to be in the area speaking to witnesses and processing the scene throughout the day.

"We're identifying the victim in hopes that anyone who knew her, who had recent contact with her, could please contact the police as we try to build a timeline of events leading up to her tragic death," Pierotti told CTV News.

"(We're looking for) anything that can contribute to helping us understand why this happened," he said, adding that support is available for victims of abuse through New Westminster Police Department and IHIT Victim Services.

