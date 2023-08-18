Indian-origin man charged over bribery offences in Singapore

Singapore, August 18
An Indian-origin commercial executive working at an engineering company in Singapore has been charged with taking or attempting to obtain bribes totalling nearly USD 150,000.
Balakrishnan Govindasamy, 61, was charged in court on Wednesday. The bribes and attempts allegedly involved nine contractors representing different companies.
Govindasamy is said to have corruptly obtained and attempted to obtain gratifications in the form of cash totalling at least Singapore dollars 202,877 (USD 149,482) between 2015 and 2021, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Wednesday.
"These gratifications were meant as an inducement or reward for advancing the business interests of these contractors with Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard," Channel News Asia reported on Friday, citing CPIB.
For his offences, Govindasamy faced 14 charges punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of which five charges are punishable under the Criminal Procedure Code.
Any person convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to Singapore dollars 100,000 (USD 73,000) or sentenced to jail for up to five years, or both.
In addition, anyone who is convicted under the Criminal Procedure Code can face two times the amount of punishment liable for that offence.
