 Indian-origin man charged with London Post Office robbery using fake firearm : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin man charged with London Post Office robbery using fake firearm

Indian-origin man charged with London Post Office robbery using fake firearm

Kahlon remains in custody and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on May 6

Indian-origin man charged with London Post Office robbery using fake firearm

"The man threatened two members of staff with what they believed was a firearm before making off with a large quantity of cash,” the Met Police said in a statement. iStock



PTI

London, April 8

An Indian-origin man who is suspected of threatening staff at a Post Office in Hounslow in West London, to steal a large quantity of cash has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, Scotland Yard said on Monday.

Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested last week at his home address following the robbery at the on Brabazon Road on April 1. The Metropolitan Police said its Flying Squad officers responded to the reports and detectives were able to piece together the suspect’s identity.

“At around 6:00 pm on April 1, a man entered the Post Office in Brabazon Road, Hounslow. The man threatened two members of staff with what they believed was a firearm before making off with a large quantity of cash,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Flying Squad officers responded immediately, and detectives used a range of tactics to identify a suspect. On Thursday, April 4, Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested at his home address in Hounslow. He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 6, charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm,” the statement added.

Kahlon remains in custody and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on May 6.

