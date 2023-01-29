Indian-origin man Harjinder ‘Harry’ Takhar found dead in isolated woodlands of UK: Police

PTI

London, January 29

A 58-year-old Indian-origin man who had been missing since last year has been found dead in an isolated woodland in the West Midlands region of England.

Harjinder ‘Harry' Takhar, a father of four, went missing in October and a body discovered recently in Telford was identified as him earlier this week, after formal identification by the local West Mercia Police.

The police said Takhar's family had been informed and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

“This is a sad outcome to what has been a challenging and emotional search, but I'm pleased that Harry's family now have some closure,” Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, who led the enquiries into the disappearance.

“I'd like to thank the public for their incredible response to our appeals to locate Harry and all the information that they provided to us during our enquiries. Harry's family have asked me to express their sincere thanks for the support they have received from the community since Harry's disappearance, and have asked that their privacy is respected at this distressing time,” he said.

According to local media reports, the disappearance was described as “completely out of character” by Takhar's family and mobilised the local community in the search. West Mercia Police issued several appeals over the months since Takhar's went missing.

A Facebook group was launched and attracted over 8,000 members with messages of support flooding in from friends and strangers. A social media campaign was also launched using the hashtag #HelpHarryHome.

“He was a family man, who was a very jolly character and full of energy and life,” wife Ran told ‘Birmingham Live'.

Takhar disappeared in the Stirchley Pools area of Telford in Shropshire.