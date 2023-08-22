Indian origin man in Singapore charged with murder following fatal hotel brawl

Singapore, August 22
A 29-year-old Indian origin man in Singapore was charged with murder on Tuesday, after a brawl that broke out in a hotel and entertainment area resulted in the death of a person.
Another six men were charged with rioting with deadly weapons, and a seventh was given a charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, Channel News Asia reported.
Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of murdering Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail on Sunday at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall, The Straits Times reported.
Asvain appeared in court on Tuesday via video-link. If convicted of murder, Asvain will face the death penalty, the report said.
The six men charged of rioting with a deadly weapon, if convicted, can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.
The seventh person, if convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.
