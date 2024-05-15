 Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

Eshwaran has been sentenced to jail for phishing

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

Photo for representation only.



Singapore, May 15

An Indian-origin man, employed in the Singapore Air Force, was on Wednesday sentenced to 11 months in jail for phishing women's social media login details to get their intimate images.

K Eshwaran, 26, pleaded guilty to 10 charges under the Computer Misuse Act. Another 21 charges were considered for sentencing, Channel News Asia reported.

From 2019 to 2023, he sent phishing links to 22 victims to get login credentials for their social media, cloud server and email accounts.

Eshwaran targeted victims whom he knew in real life or victims whose intimate images had been posted to an adult forum, prosecutors said.

The identities of all his victims were protected by a court order, which the prosecution requested given the sexual element of his offences.

 Posing as a "helpful netizen", Eshwaran would send phishing links to victims with a message saying that their intimate images had been posted online, prosecutors said.

In some cases, he used a website to generate possible login credentials based on a victim's social media details that he had and then used trial and error to access their accounts.

Once inside the accounts, he would trawl through them to see if the victims had stored any intimate images of themselves.

In the case of one victim, Eshwaran knew she had done modelling shoots where she was partially dressed or in lingerie, and wanted access to those photos.   

More than once, he also gained unauthorised access to men's social media accounts. He would then impersonate the account holder and contact women whom he thought had an intimate relationship with the man to ask for intimate photos.

Eshwaran continued to re-offend in 2023, even when he was out on bail and already under investigation for his earlier phishing attacks.

In January that year, he gained unauthorised access to the Instagram and Snapchat accounts of his victim, a woman in her early 20s.

After finding her intimate images in her Snapchat account, he continued to send her phishing links to gain login credentials to her other online accounts.

In this and other cases, the internet protocol address used in the unauthorised access of the accounts was traced to Eshwaran's home.

His victims also made police reports after realising they were being phished or that their accounts had been hacked.

The prosecution sought 11 to 16 months of jail time. Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Phang argued that Eshwaran's offences were premeditated and sophisticated.

Defence lawyer Mervyn Tan said that Eshwaran was a first-time offender and that his crimes were "an act of mischief, malicious though it may be".

He told the court that Eshwaran was a regular serving as an engineer in the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Tan said Eshwaran was likely to suffer professional consequences as a result of his offences, and asked District Judge Wong Peck to take this into account as a mitigating factor.

He also said that Eshwaran's family had "come together" after his offences and that his parents had "taken him to task".

The judge agreed with the prosecution's sentencing position and said there were far more aggravating than mitigating factors in Eshwaran's conduct.

Eshwaran will start serving his sentence on June 19 after the judge granted his request for a deferral.

Tan told the court that Eshwaran's wife had just given birth in early May, and he needed the time to settle personal matters and help her with confinement. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

3
Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

4
Punjab

Supreme Court upholds quashing of FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim for speech on Kabir, Ravidas

5
India

Work on third aircraft carrier to start soon, more to follow, says Rajnath Singh

6
Himachal

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

7
J & K

BRO achieves milestone, breaks through 2.79-km Sungal tunnel along Jammu-Poonch highway

8
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

9
Punjab

Punjab: Denied ticket, Congress leaders find place in campaign panel

10
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

SC slams Uttarakhand, says state's approach in controlling forest fires lackadaisical

SC slams Uttarakhand, says state's approach in controlling forest fires lackadaisical

Says why Forest Department personnel deployed in election du...

UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

US calls incident ‘incredibly disturbing’

Indian-origin man in Singapore stole intimate images of women known to him; sent them fake links to get their account access

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

Eshwaran has been sentenced to jail for phishing

Jilted lover stabs woman to death in her house for allegedly rejecting love proposal in Karnataka

Jilted lover in Karnataka stabs woman to death for 'rejecting' love proposal

A case of murder has been registered against the accused

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested in UAPA case

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

Purkayastha has been in custody under the Unlawful Activitie...


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city Amritsar

Amritsar: Ramgarhia outfit calls for boycott of AAP candidates

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Brain-dead armyman gives new lease of live to 3 people through organ donation

A chance to serve my birthplace: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Fire breaks out in ‘illegal’ paper godown in east Delhi, 1 dead

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Channi’s viral video: Congress fires salvo at Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku, Pawan Tinu

800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Khadoor Sahib expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Shops of seed dealers checked

Poll seizures touch ~33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Poll seizures touch Rs 33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala