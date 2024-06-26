Indian-origin man jailed for fatal gang fight in Singapore hotel

Singapore, June 26
A 25-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore was sentenced to more than a year in jail and fined SGD 2,000 for his involvement in a rival gang-inspired brawl at a hotel here in 2023 in which one person was killed.
Sharvin Jay Nair pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail, who died following the brawl at the hotel in the tourist belt of Orchard Road, The Straits Times newspaper reported.
Nair, who also admitted to other charges, was sentenced to 12 months and eight weeks in jail by a court here.
More than 10 men have been charged over their alleged involvement in the brawl.
Among them is another Indian-origin man, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, 29, who is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing Isrrat.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Kathy Chu said the two groups involved in the brawl belonged to rival secret societies.
Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to SGD 5,000, or both.
