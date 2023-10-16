 Indian-origin man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in UK : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in UK

Indian-origin man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in UK

Mukhan Singh from Sandwell in West Midlands county is also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 128 pounds by the Warwick Crown Court where he was sentenced recently

Indian-origin man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in UK

Photo for representation. iStock



IANS

London, October 16

A 39-year-old Indian-origin man in the UK has been jailed for 16 weeks and placed on the sex offenders register for seven years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman on a train in 2021. 

Mukhan Singh from Sandwell in West Midlands county was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 128 pounds by the Warwick Crown Court where he was sentenced recently.

The court heard that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was on a train travelling from Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone on September 2021 when Singh began to stare at her from a nearby table.

He later sat next to the victim in the aisle seat, blocking her in, before sexually assaulting her, the WarwickshireWorld news portal reported last week.

The victim recorded footage of Singh as he prepared to leave the train at Leamington Spa, before reporting what happened to a member of staff.

He was arrested and taken into custody by officers who were alerted and were present at the station, the report said. In his police interview, Singh claimed that the victim “wanted something done to her”.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Harris, said: “This was a brazen and targeted attack on a young woman who was travelling on her own and had every right to a safe journey.

“Instead she was violated by Singh, who then had the audacity to claim she had 'wanted' it in his police interview. I am pleased to see the court hand down a custodial sentence, which will allow Singh plenty of time to reflect on his unacceptable actions."

Earlier this year, 34-year-old Simon Abraham, who claimed to have been trained in specialist massage in India for two years, was handed an 18-month prison sentence by a UK court after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a female patient. 

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

4
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

6
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

7
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

8
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

9
Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

10
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

Afghanistan down defending champions England in major World Cup upset

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Top News

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Allahabad High Court acquits Maninder Pandher, Surender Koli in Nithari case; overturns death penalty

A total 19 cases had been lodged against businessman Pandher...

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, its HR head Amit Chakravarty move Supreme Court against arrest and remand

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, its HR head Amit Chakravarty move Supreme Court against arrest and remand

On behalf of Purkayastha and Chakravarty, senior counsel Kap...

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

The matter will be taken up on October 30

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Crops soaked by heavy rain, expose arrangements made by auth...

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Fire reported from UPS room of Advanced Eye Centre


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Delhi PWD to redesign drainage system on Rohtak road

Earthquake rocks Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Army Vice-Chief joins marathon

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple