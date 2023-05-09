 Indian-origin men, women convicted of money laundering in UK : The Tribune India

Indian-origin men, women convicted of money laundering in UK

Members of the criminal network smuggled in excess of GBP 42 million in cash out of the UK

Indian-origin men, women convicted of money laundering in UK

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, May 9

Sixteen people, including a number of Indian-origin men and women, have been convicted following a major investigation into a west London based organised crime group involved in international money laundering and people smuggling, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Tuesday.

Members of the criminal network smuggled in excess of GBP 42 million in cash out of the UK, making hundreds of trips to Dubai between 2017 and 2019. NCA investigators believe the money was profit from the sale of banned “Class A” drugs and organised immigration crime.

 “This has been a long and complex investigation into an organised crime group involved in money laundering on a commercial scale and organised immigration crime,” said NCA senior investigating officer Chris Hill.

 “Over a two-year period, working together with partners in the UK and abroad, NCA investigators were able to uncover the evidence to secure these convictions. This case demonstrates the continued commitment by the NCA to protect the public and target the criminal networks involved in both people smuggling and money laundering,” he said.

 “We will continue to use the full range of tactics at our disposal to disrupt and dismantle them,” he added.

The individuals arrested and charged as part of the operation were prosecuted in two trials at Croydon Crown Court in south London starting in January this year.

In the first trial, “ringleader” Charan Singh, Valjeet Singh, Jasbir Singh Kapoor, Jasbir Singh Dhal were found guilty of conspiring to remove criminal property or money laundering. While Swander Singh Dhal was found guilty of conspiring to remove criminal property and also conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law; Diljan Singh Malhotra was found guilty of conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law. All six, in their 30s and 40s, have been remanded in judicial custody pending their sentencing in September.

In the second trial, Amarjeet Alabadis, Jaginder Kapoor, Jackdar Kapoor, Manmon Singh Kapur, Pinky Kapur and Jasbeer Singh Malhotra were convicted of removing criminal property and bailed pending sentencing in four months' time.

The NCA said around GBP 1.5 million was seized from couriers leaving the UK but flight analysis, evidence from cash declarations in Dubai, and other material seized by the NCA showed the group had succeeded in transporting far more.

As part of the investigation, NCA officers also uncovered a plot involving members of the criminal gang to smuggle 17 migrants, including five children and a pregnant woman, into the UK in the back of a van carrying tyres in 2019.

The van was intercepted by Dutch police, who were working with the NCA, before it could reach a ferry at the Hook of Holland. In November 2019, following weeks of surveillance, communications and flight data analysis, NCA officers moved in to make arrests. "Gang ringleader Charan Singh, 44, from Hounslow, was among those detained in a series of early morning raids across west London," the NCA said.

Investigators were able to prove that Singh, who was formerly resident in the UAE, paid for flights to Dubai for other members of the network so they could carry cash. He also kept a ledger showing how much had been transported and when. It showed that at least 58 trips to Dubai were made by Singh and his couriers during 2017 alone.

Midway through the second trial, six of the accused changed their plea to guilty in relation to money laundering offences and as a result, reporting restrictions on the case were lifted last week.  

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

3
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

4
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

5
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

7
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

8
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

9
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

10
Punjab

Security beefed up in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

Protests break out in Multan, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...

‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

‘You all should realise that fundamental rights, law and dem...

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...

Assam forms panel to see if state can outlaw polygamy

Assam forms panel to see if state can outlaw polygamy

Committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stak...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Fire breaks out at Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s house in Chandigarh, no casualty

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Violation of environmental norms in development works at Delhi CM’s residence: NGT forms panel to obtain factual position

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing