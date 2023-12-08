 Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

The accused later takes his own life

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

Photo for representation



PTI

Washington, December 8

A 46-year-old Indian-origin motel owner in Newport city in the US state of North Carolina was shot dead by a homeless trespasser, who barricaded himself inside a room at the property before taking his own life, police said.

Satyen Naik was discovered with a gunshot wound outside the motel when police arrived on the scene on Wednesday.

"Just after 10, the 911 centre received a call about an individual trespassing at the Hostess House," said Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis.

“A disturbance was heard in the background, and just following that a second call was received that an individual had been shot. Within moments officers arrived on scene," The News-Times newspaper quoted Lewis as saying.

Once Naik was safely away from the building, emergency personnel took him to Carteret Health Care to receive medical attention. He was later pronounced dead.

“It's a family-owned business and he operated this business daily with his family,” Lewis said.

Troy Kellum, the suspect, was discovered barricaded inside one of the Hostess House's rooms.

“The suspect had barricaded himself in the room,” said Lewis, “which prompted us to alert the Special Response Team (SRT) and request their assistance in retrieving the barricaded person from the room.”

Lewis said that Kellum, 59, was a squatter at the Hostess House and other locations in the area and was thought to be homeless.

For several hours, officers and Kellum were at a standstill as the SRT team's negotiators attempted to persuade him to give up.

The SRT team is a tactical unit made up of individuals from various agencies in Carteret County.

While Kellum was barricaded in the Hostess House, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said he and other officials opted to implement soft lockdowns in the area.

“Our Special Response Team arrived on the scene, and we talked about locking down the nearby schools. We wanted to make sure that the suspect was indeed barricaded in that room.”

“Our negotiators from our SRT team were on the telephone with him and talked to him for a fairly lengthy period to get him to come out of the room where he was barricaded and to give himself up peacefully,” WITN-TV quoted Buck as saying.

The officers determined that the SRT team would have to enter the room after Kellum refused to concede. Kellum died at the scene after shooting himself with a handgun as the SRT team entered the room, according to Lewis.

#United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

3
Diaspora

Indian-American allegedly steals $22 million from US football team to fund lavish lifestyle

4
Diaspora

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

5
Health

Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

6
Rajasthan

Five BJP MLAs' visit to resort sets off speculation amid suspense over Rajasthan CM pick

7
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

8
Diaspora

IELTS One Skill Retake now accepted by Immigration New Zealand

9
Punjab

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab

10
India

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Top News

Pralhad Joshi moves motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on panel report seeking expulsion of Mahua Moitra

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on ethics panel report recommending Mahua Moitra’s expulsion

The report was tabled in the House around noon

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Report on Mahua Moitra’s future as MP tabled in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm immediately after the repor...

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observer list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi residence of Punjab ex-MLA

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camer...

Exorbitant dowry: Woman medico mentions fiance's name, role in suicide note, says remand report

Exorbitant dowry: Woman medico mentions fiance's name, role in suicide note, says remand report

The Medical College police include the shocking details in t...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi residence of Punjab ex-MLA

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

3-year-old falls to death from third floor in Noida

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Commuters’ safety goes for a toss as potholes dot city roads

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train