 Indian-origin pensioner charged with murdering wife in UK : The Tribune India

Tarsame Singh, 79, appeared before the Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday, and has been charged with the murder of 77 year-old Maya Devi

IANS

London, May 6

An Indian-origin man has been charged with murder after he walked into a police station and admitted to assaulting and killing his 77-year-old wife in east London, police said.

Tarsame Singh, 79, appeared before the Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday, and has been charged with the murder of 77 year-old Maya Devi, the Metropolitan Police said.

After Singh handed himself into a police station near the couple's home in Hornchurch, East London, on Tuesday evening, officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and found Devi with severe head injuries.

"She was pronounced dead a short while later at the scene," the police statement said, adding that her "next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers".

According to Daily Mail, Singh ran the post office along with his wife in nearby Rainham for many years before recently retiring.

Both Singh and Devi, parents of a son and two daughters, are originally from India but had been living in Britain for more than 50-years, the report said.

Devi, who was supposed to go on a vacation to Lanzarote next week, was a regular at the Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association (HASWA) community centre, where she practised Yoga and met friends for lunch.

"I can't believe this has happened and that she has gone. I saw her just a few hours before her death, it doesn't seem real that I won't see her again," Devi's friend Nirmala Leal told Daily Mail.

Leal said she had spoken to Devi a day before the muder, and she seemed to be in a good mood.

The three-floor end terrace home of the couple has been cordoned off by police.

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

