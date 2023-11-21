 Indian-origin prison warden convicted of seeking bribe from Singapore prison inmate : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin prison warden convicted of seeking bribe from Singapore prison inmate

Indian-origin prison warden convicted of seeking bribe from Singapore prison inmate

The warden had solicited bribes of 1,33,000 Singapore Dollars in exchange for transferring an inmate out of his prison cluster

Indian-origin prison warden convicted of seeking bribe from Singapore prison inmate

Photo for representation purpose only



PTI

Singapore, November 21

An Indian-origin senior prison warden was convicted on Monday for soliciting bribes of Singapore Dollars (SGD) 1,33,000 in exchange for transferring an inmate out of his prison cluster.

Kobi Krishna Ayavoo, 56, was also found guilty of instigating his colleagues to access the prison system to view the inmate's information, Channel News Asia reported.

He will return to court for sentencing in January.

Kobi had contested 10 charges, mostly of seeking bribes from the inmate named Chong Keng Chye, but was convicted of all of them.

The prosecution had argued that Kobi sought the bribes from Chong between September 2015 and March 2016. These were for reasons including paying for car loan instalments, house renovations, a birthday celebration and credit card bills.

Chong was sentenced to 20 years' preventive detention in 2005 for abusing his girlfriend's son until the seven-year-old boy died.

He was housed in Changi Prison's A1 cluster, a maximum-security prison for offenders who have been given lengthy sentences.

Chong testified that Kobi had promised to help him get a transfer out of A1 in return for lending or giving Kobi the cash.

Chong said he knew that Kobi did not have the capability or authority to help transfer him out of A1. However, Kobi said he had a friend who was an intelligence officer, who could help Chong.

Kobi got a friend to see Chong, but the latter was still not transferred after a medical review in early 2016.

He rejected Kobi when the prison officer asked him to get his friends or family to pass him money, and complained that he had not been transferred.

In his defence, Kobi denied asking for money from Chong on any of the eight occasions. He claimed that he spoke to Chong only during yard time, when there were always inmates within hearing distance.

Kobi alleged that Chong had lied in order to be transferred out of A1. When an allegation is made against a prison officer, either the officer or the inmate will be transferred.

Chong had written down details on a magazine in his cell whenever Kobi asked him for money. When he received a new magazine, he would copy over his records before discarding the old one.

In June 2016, before going to stay at Changi Medical Centre, Chong copied over his latest version of records from paper he tore from a novel in his cell.

The document included a bank number and a phone number provided to him by Kobi.

Chong explained that he decided to report Kobi using this document as he was afraid Kobi would "find trouble" for him after he returned to jail following a surgery he was to undergo, and failed to hand over the money Kobi had asked for.

A fellow inmate also testified about how Chong had told him about giving money to a prison employee in exchange for help. After Kobi was charged with seeking bribes from Chong, his employment with the Singapore Prison Service was suspended and he no longer had access to the prison's system, which contained information about the inmates.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang said Kobi took "great pains" to pretend at trial that he had not been financially stretched.

Kobi had been suspended since July 2017 and had been receiving about half his pay – SGD 2,000 a month. This continued until December 2022, when he reached retirement, according to the Channel report.

She said an innocent man would want to expedite proceedings so his name can be cleared quickly, but Kobi instead delayed court proceedings.

For example, he chose to undergo a non-emergency surgery days before trial was set to start in September 2018.

He was admitted to hospital for a fracture before the new trial dates in January 2019, and went for a COVID-19 swab test the day before trial dates in September 2020.

He then reported sick at the entrance of the State Courts in February 2021 and went to a private clinic, where he received a swab test that later turned out negative. He was admitted to hospital in April 2021 over complaints of fainting and again went for another swab test claiming he had been coughing and sneezing in September 2021.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Viral video: Alcohol, meat 'served' at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

2
Trending

Raymond chief Gautam Singhania may share wealth of over Rs 11,000 crore post separation: Report

3
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar gets married, Harbhajan Mann adds glamour with performance

4
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

5
India

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US

7
Punjab

Pakistan's Kartarpur management says no alcohol served or dance party at Gurdwara reception held for stakeholders

8
India Explainer

Adityanath government's ban on 'halal'-certified products—facts and politics

9
Punjab

NIA files case against designated terrorist GS Pannun, his outfit SFJ for threatening people flying Air India

10
Uttarakhand

'First breakthrough' at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site; rescuers insert 6-inch pipe to send more food to trapped workers

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Rescuers release first video of workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Camera records first visuals of workers in 10 days

India-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey

Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey

Chandra Arya urges govt to 'step in, take action'

Pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover: Police detain Haryana youth, raids underway in Punjab

Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Pannun

The man has been identified as Malak Singh and he was detain...

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

The PM speaks to a number of players, including Kohli, Rohit...

‘Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, a solvable problem’

'Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, a solvable problem'

The top Indian-American CEO, who has made part of his missio...


Cities

View All

Police bust ~14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

SGPC executive calls for meeting over 'Bandi Singhs'

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

With seven more farm fire cases, total count reaches 1,561 in Amritsar district

Amritsar, Gurdaspur PCCTU members extend support to protesting Batala college teachers

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Bathinda: Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Impersonator incident raises security concerns at PGI

Mohali: Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

'Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, a solvable problem'

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

Delhi excise policy case: SC notice to Centre, ED on MP’s plea

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public