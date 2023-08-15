 Singapore Airlines steward of Indian origin wins plaudits for trying to save a driver suffering heart attack : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Singapore Airlines steward of Indian origin wins plaudits for trying to save a driver suffering heart attack

Singapore Airlines steward of Indian origin wins plaudits for trying to save a driver suffering heart attack

He was also lauded for his ability to remember and greet passengers by name without checking their boarding passes

Singapore Airlines steward of Indian origin wins plaudits for trying to save a driver suffering heart attack

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Singapore, August 15

An Indian-origin flight steward won praise at the Singapore Airlines (SIA) CEO Service Excellence Award for his efforts in reviving a car driver he had hired for his trip to work at the airport.

Venoth Balasubramaniam was among 69 individuals and teams who received the award on Monday night at the national carrier's annual award ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its employees, reported The Straits Times on Tuesday.

Balasubramaniam, 34, was sitting at the back of a private-hire car en route to Changi Airport when he heard a loud groan and saw the driver slump in his seat in November 2022.

The father of two pulled the car's handbrake to stop the vehicle while on his way to report for a flight to London, switched on the hazard lights and dialled 995 immediately. He then stepped out to direct the traffic.

Helped by his first-aid training at SIA and his experience working at Changi General Hospital as a care ambassador at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Balasubramaniam performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and revived the unconscious driver, who was in his late 40s or early 50s.

This act, along with his personal touch in the skies, won him praise at the national carrier's annual award ceremony.

Balasubramaniam said he usually reaches the airport an hour before his flight reporting time, so he still made it to work on time.

“When I returned from London, the driver's wife called me to thank me, but that was when she told me that he had died,” he said, adding that he was still in touch with the driver's family.

Balasubramaniam, who will mark his 10th year at SIA in November, was also lauded on Monday for his ability to remember and greet passengers by name without checking their boarding passes.

Asked about this skill, he said he does not have a special technique but looks at the flight manifest before take-off and observes what each passenger is wearing and if they have unique features.

He said he does this in all cabin classes from economy to premium economy to business.

He said the award would motivate him to work harder and set an example for up-and-coming cabin crew members.

“I feel I have a role to play in upholding the reputation of the airline,” he added. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad

3
Haryana

Holiday in Haryana schools on August 16

4
Nation

Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen: 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani'

5
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

6
Nation

Grandchildren of cook who refused to poison Mahatma Gandhi await land promised by President Rajendra Prasad

7
Himachal

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

8
Diaspora

Singapore Airlines steward of Indian origin wins plaudits for trying to save a driver suffering heart attack

9
Nation

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

10
Punjab

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

India, China to keep discussing LAC stalemate

India, China to keep discussing LAC stalemate; hold two-day corps commander-level talks

Joint statement comes after 19th round of India-China Corps ...

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Shimla DC Aditya Negi said rescue operation was being carrie...

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Many villagers evacuated to safety and the authorities are k...

Nuh police arrest cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi from Faridabad

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad

Booked for carrying illegal weapons in Jalabhishek Yatra and...

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district