 Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service : The Tribune India

He was also subjected to racial slur because of his beard and turban, a press release issued by the New South Wales government said

Australian Department of Home Affairs also shared the news on its official Facebook account with picture of Australian PM Anthony Albanese congratulating Singh. Pic credit- Facebook/Australian Department of Home Affairs



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 28

Indian-origin Sikh volunteer, Amar Singh has been felicitated with Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for supporting the community during floods, bushfires, drought and the pandemic.

The photos of the ceremony have been shared by official Twitter handle of the awarding social enterprise.

The 41-year-old, who also experienced ethnic slurs because of his beard and turban, was conferred with the prestigious award on Nov 3 last year.

Amar Singh, a Sikh, founded a charity organisation “Turbans 4 Australia” seven years ago and works towards supporting the displaced and the vulnerable impacted by natural calamities. He was also subjected to racial slur because of his beard and turban, a press release issued by the New South Wales government said. He wanted to show people they didn't need to be afraid and began helping struggling Australians. 

Australian Department of Home Affairs also shared the news on its official Facebook account with picture of Australian PM Anthony Albanese congratulating Singh. “Amar Singh (NSW), founder ofT4A - Turbans 4 Australia, is the#AusOfTheYearLocal Hero for 2023. Congratulations🏆! As the proud sponsors of thisAustralian of the Year Awardscategory, we thank you for your tireless work promoting multicultural and religious tolerance in our diverse society,” the post reads.

Singh moved to Australia as a teenager. He said he was passionate about community service from very young age. He believes helping others should not be limited by religion, language or cultural background. 

Every week, Turbans 4 Australia package and distribute up to 450 food and grocery hampers to people experiencing food insecurity in Western Sydney. They also raise awareness and funds for important causes while promoting multiculturalism and religious tolerance. But the organisation is best known around Australia since its founding in 2015 for transporting emergency goods to those in need. 

Turbans 4 Australia has delivered hay to farmers experiencing drought; supplies to flood victims in Lismore and bushfire-impacted people on the South Coast; food hampers to the isolated and vulnerable during COVID-19 lockdowns; and supplies to the Salvation Army in central Queensland in the devastating wake of Cyclone Marcia.

