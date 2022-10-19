Indian-origin Sikh Kiran Kaur Gill named to US Homeland Security Dept’s Faith-Based Advisory Council

IANS

New York, October 19

After Indian-American community leader Chandru Acharya, Kiran Kaur Gill, an Indian-origin Sikh, has been named to the US Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Faith-Based Security Advisory Council.

Gill, Executive Director, Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF), is the lone Hindu voice in the committee of 25 distinguished faith leaders from the US.

At SALDEF, a Sikh-American advocacy organisation based in Washington, Gill oversees programmes related to policy, research, education, civic engagement and youth leadership.

She was previously a volunteer for SALDEF conducting Sikh Awareness training around the country for schools, law enforcement and state/local government. She was actively involved in teaching Sikh history and kirtan (religious music).

Before SALDEF, Gill was the president and CEO of an environmental consulting firm in New Jersey. In 2014, she was selected as "Small Business Person of the Year" by the US Small Business Administration (SBA).

In 2018, she was named among the top 50 most influential people of colour in New Jersey by ROI-NJ. She was also the president and a founding member of Inspiring South Asian American Women, an organisation dedicated to promoting civic and community engagement among South Asian American women.

The Faith-Based Security Advisory Council provides advice to the Secretary and other senior leadership on matters related to protecting houses of worship, preparedness and enhanced coordination with the faith community.

"This Council is an important way for the Department to engage formally with critical partners on issues impacting faith communities," said Brenda Abdelall, Assistant Secretary for Partnership and Engagement.

"Members of the Faith-Based Security Advisory Council will provide valuable insight that will benefit our stakeholders nationwide on important issues within the scope of the Department's mission."