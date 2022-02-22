Indian-origin Singaporean rapper likely to plead guilty of promoting ill will between ethnic groups

PTI

Singapore, February 22

An Indian-origin Singaporean rapper, who is accused of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different religious and ethnic groups, is expected to plead guilty to his offences, a court here heard on Tuesday.

The case involving the 29-year-old Singaporean, whose full name is Subhas Govin Prabhakar Nair, was heard in a district court.

He was given a date to plead guilty on April 29, the Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

Nair faces four charges of attempting to promote feelings of ill will on grounds of religion and race on four occasions between July 2019 and March 2021.

One of the cases relate to an incident of a fatal brawl at Orchard Towers in July 2019. Nair is accused of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese and Indians by claiming on Oct 15, 2020, that one of the accused—a Chinese man—involved in the death of an Indian man received lenient treatment by authorities because of his race, the report said.

The earliest alleged incident was on July 29, 2019, when Nair published a rap video online. Chargesheets state that Nair attempted to promote feelings of ill will between the Chinese and other races.

Nair was given a two-year conditional warning by the police on August 14, 2019, over this incident. The warning indicated that if he re-offended, he could be prosecuted for this incident on top of any fresh offences.

The second incident was purportedly on July 25, 2020, when Nair posted comments on a social media account in response to a video of Chinese Christians who made hateful comments against another community.

On March 11, 2021, while Nair was already being investigated by the police over the Orchard Towers comments, Nair allegedly attempted to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese and Indians again.

Nair, who goes by rapper Subash Nair, is currently out on bail.

If convicted of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different groups on grounds of religion or race, Nair could be jailed for up to three years and fined per charge.