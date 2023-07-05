Indian-origin store clerk shot dead in US; teen suspects in custody

New York, July 5
A 36-year-old Indian-origin store clerk was shot dead during an apparent case of armed robbery in the US state of Georgia, and two juveniles were arrested in connection with the killing, a media report said.
Mandeep Singh, a clerk at the Wrens convenience store, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck twice by gunfire on June 28 by two 15-year-olds in the Wrens city of Georgia, the Augusta Chronicle newspaper reported last week.
Singh, a resident of Augusta city, had been working at the store for less than one month, according to Wrens Police Chief John Maynard.
“It appeared to be an armed robbery to start with, and at some point, shots were fired, and the clerk was deceased,” Maynard was quoted as saying in the report.
He said juveniles were not wearing masks or obscuring their faces during the incident, making their identification and arrest easier.
“They walked in, and maybe five seconds were spent looking at a shelf. It was clear what they came to do,” he said.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Singh’s body was being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
“We are following up on other leads as to why this took place,” Maynard said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up for Singh, who was the sole support of his mother and wife, to help his family cope with expenses, such as funeral costs and ongoing living expenses.
Describing him as a “genuine soul with an unforgettable personality”, the fundraiser requested donations to help Singh’s family deal with his death.
