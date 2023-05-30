Indian-origin student in US shot dead by unidentified men: Report

New York, May 30
A 21 year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia, a media report said.
Jude Chacko, hailing from Kerala's Kollam district, was gunned down while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported.
His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago.
Chacko, a student who also worked part-time, was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, the report said citing police officials.
His funeral is likely to be held at a Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia on Saturday.
In April this year, Saiesh Veera, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead by unknown men at a fuel station in Ohio.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas
Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...
POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Police say report on wrestlers’ allegations to be submitted ...
Wrestlers' issue to come up at khap mahapanchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar today
The protesting wrestlers will not attend the congregation
Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee
Were arrested after a brief encounter in Kharar in the wee h...
Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah
Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...