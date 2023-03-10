Indian-origin teen charged for cheating bank in Singapore

IANS
Singapore, March 10
An Indian-origin teen in Singapore was charged on Friday with one count of cheating and one count of abetting an unknown person to secure unauthorised access to a bank's computer system.
Mathana Raaj Singh, 19, opened a bank account and allowed others to use it after reading on messaging platform Telegram about a cash loan being offered in exchange for bank account details, The Straits Times reported.
The UOB account he opened was then allegedly used by scam syndicates to launder criminal proceeds of more than SG$249,000.
According to court documents, Singh deceived the bank into believing that he was the sole operator of the account that he was opening, and allegedly gave his i-banking login credentials to an unknown person for effecting transactions on UOB computer system without authorisation.
According to the report, Singh indicated his intention to apply for legal aid.
If found guilty of cheating, Singh can be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.
He can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to SG$5,000, or both if he is found guilty of abetting an unknown person to secure unauthorised access to a bank's computer system.
Singh will return to court on April 6.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17
The agency had sought Sisodia’s 10-day custody
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram
Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...
PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese
Two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in area...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state
Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...